Home / Photos / OnePlus Cloud 11 event: Everything OnePlus announced

OnePlus Cloud 11 event: Everything OnePlus announced

6 Photos . Updated: 07 Feb 2023, 10:49 PM IST Neha Saini

  • OnePlus hosted its Cloud 11 event in New Delhi today. The company unveiled a range of products at the event. Let’s take a look

1/6OnePlus 11 5G | The smartphone is the company's flagship phone that comes with a starting price of 56,999.
2/6OnePlus Pad | It is the company’s first tablet that comes with the Dimensity 9000 SoC. The tablet will be available from April.
3/6OnePlus 11R 5G | It is exclusive to the Indian market and comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
4/6OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro | The smart TV features a QLED 4K panel and comes with a price tag of 99,999.
5/6OnePlus Buds Pro 2 | Coming with a price tag of 11,999, OnePlus has also introduced an Indian variant of Buds 2 Pro.
6/6OnePlus Hub 5G | It comes with features like Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Matter protocol, HomeMesh Network and will be available from July.