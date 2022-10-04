OPEN APP

OnePlus Nord Watch: Quick look at company's first Nord-series smartwatch

8 Photos . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 01:34 PM IST Livemint

OnePlus has launched a new device which is the Nor... more

OnePlus Nord Watch has a 1.78-inch AMOLED rectangular screen with a resolution of 368x448 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. (OnePlus)
1/8OnePlus Nord Watch has a 1.78-inch AMOLED rectangular screen with a resolution of 368x448 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. (OnePlus)
The battery capacity is 230mAh. It can go for a month on a charge in its low-power mode, while active use endurance is 10 days as per OnePlus. (OnePlus)
2/8The battery capacity is 230mAh. It can go for a month on a charge in its low-power mode, while active use endurance is 10 days as per OnePlus. (OnePlus)
OnePlus Nord Watch is IP68-rated for complete dust and water protection. (OnePlus)
3/8OnePlus Nord Watch is IP68-rated for complete dust and water protection. (OnePlus)
OnePlus is giving 105 sports modes in this. The unique thing about the smartwatch is that it automatically tracks running and walking. (OnePlus)
4/8OnePlus is giving 105 sports modes in this. The unique thing about the smartwatch is that it automatically tracks running and walking. (OnePlus)
OnePlus Nord Watch offers menstrual cycle tracking for females. (OnePlus)
5/8OnePlus Nord Watch offers menstrual cycle tracking for females. (OnePlus)
OnePlus Nord Watch arrives in a Midnight Black and Deep Blue color options and has a price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,999. (OnePlus)
6/8OnePlus Nord Watch arrives in a Midnight Black and Deep Blue color options and has a price tag of 4,999. (OnePlus)
The watch does not have its own GPS, meaning it can only gathers positioning from the smartphone through Bluetooth 5.2. (OnePlus)
7/8The watch does not have its own GPS, meaning it can only gathers positioning from the smartphone through Bluetooth 5.2. (OnePlus)
OnePlus Nord Watch is available for purchase starting from October 3 from its OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and select OnePlus Experience Stores, while on Amazon sale starts on October 4. (OnePlus)
8/8OnePlus Nord Watch is available for purchase starting from October 3 from its OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and select OnePlus Experience Stores, while on Amazon sale starts on October 4. (OnePlus)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout