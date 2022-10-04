OnePlus Nord Watch: Quick look at company's first Nord-series smartwatch

8 Photos . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 01:34 PM IST

OnePlus has launched a new device which is the Nord Watch, which is the first smartwatch from the company’s Nord series.

1/8OnePlus Nord Watch has a 1.78-inch AMOLED rectangular screen with a resolution of 368x448 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate.

2/8The battery capacity is 230mAh. It can go for a month on a charge in its low-power mode, while active use endurance is 10 days as per OnePlus.

3/8OnePlus Nord Watch is IP68-rated for complete dust and water protection.

4/8OnePlus is giving 105 sports modes in this. The unique thing about the smartwatch is that it automatically tracks running and walking.

5/8OnePlus Nord Watch offers menstrual cycle tracking for females.

6/8OnePlus Nord Watch arrives in a Midnight Black and Deep Blue color options and has a price tag of ₹ 4,999.

7/8The watch does not have its own GPS, meaning it can only gathers positioning from the smartphone through Bluetooth 5.2.