OnePlus Nord Watch: Quick look at company's first Nord-series smartwatch. Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 01:34 PM IST. OnePlus has launched a new device which is the Nord Watch, which is the first smartwatch from the company's Nord series. 1/8OnePlus Nord Watch has a 1.78-inch AMOLED rectangular screen with a resolution of 368x448 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. 2/8The battery capacity is 230mAh. It can go for a month on a charge in its low-power mode, while active use endurance is 10 days as per OnePlus. 3/8OnePlus Nord Watch is IP68-rated for complete dust and water protection. 4/8OnePlus is giving 105 sports modes in this. The unique thing about the smartwatch is that it automatically tracks running and walking. 5/8OnePlus Nord Watch offers menstrual cycle tracking for females. 6/8OnePlus Nord Watch arrives in a Midnight Black and Deep Blue color options and has a price tag of ₹4,999. 7/8The watch does not have its own GPS, meaning it can only gathers positioning from the smartphone through Bluetooth 5.2. 8/8OnePlus Nord Watch is available for purchase starting from October 3 from its OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and select OnePlus Experience Stores, while on Amazon sale starts on October 4.