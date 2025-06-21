Operation Sindhu in photos: Evacuation flights land in Delhi after Iran eases airspace

7 Photos . Updated: 21 Jun 2025, 10:55 AM IST

Share Via

Hundreds of Indian evacuees from Iran arrived in New Delhi on two separate flights after Tehran reopened its airspace amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

1/7Indian students who were evacuated from Mashhad, Iran, under the government's Operation Sindhu, were seen exiting Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday (PTI)

2/7Indian evacuees broke into chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Hindustan Zindabad upon landing at Delhi airport under Operation Sindhu. (PTI)

3/7An Indian student evacuated from Mashhad, Iran, under Operation Sindhu, becomes emotional upon reuniting with her family at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, June 21, 2025. (PTI)

4/7An Indian student is seen reacting emotionally upon meeting a relative at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, June 21, 2025. (PTI)

5/7Indian students evacuated from Iran reunite with their families at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday, June 21, 2025. (PTI)

6/7An Indian student evacuated from Mashhad, Iran, receives a warm welcome upon arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, June 21, 2025. (PTI)