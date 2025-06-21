Explore
Business News/ Photos / Operation Sindhu in photos: Evacuation flights land in Delhi after Iran eases airspace

Operation Sindhu in photos: Evacuation flights land in Delhi after Iran eases airspace

7 Photos . Updated: 21 Jun 2025, 10:55 AM IST Livemint

Hundreds of Indian evacuees from Iran arrived in New Delhi on two separate flights after Tehran reopened its airspace amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

Indian students who were evacuated from Mashhad, Iran, under the government's Operation Sindhu, were seen exiting Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday (PTI)

1/7Indian students who were evacuated from Mashhad, Iran, under the government's Operation Sindhu, were seen exiting Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday (PTI)

Indian evacuees broke into chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Hindustan Zindabad upon landing at Delhi airport under Operation Sindhu. (PTI)

2/7Indian evacuees broke into chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Hindustan Zindabad upon landing at Delhi airport under Operation Sindhu. (PTI)

An Indian student evacuated from Mashhad, Iran, under Operation Sindhu, becomes emotional upon reuniting with her family at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, June 21, 2025. (PTI)

3/7An Indian student evacuated from Mashhad, Iran, under Operation Sindhu, becomes emotional upon reuniting with her family at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, June 21, 2025. (PTI)

An Indian student is seen reacting emotionally upon meeting a relative at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, June 21, 2025. (PTI)

4/7An Indian student is seen reacting emotionally upon meeting a relative at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, June 21, 2025. (PTI)

Indian students evacuated from Iran reunite with their families at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday, June 21, 2025. (PTI)

5/7Indian students evacuated from Iran reunite with their families at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday, June 21, 2025. (PTI)

An Indian student evacuated from Mashhad, Iran, receives a warm welcome upon arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, June 21, 2025. (PTI)

6/7An Indian student evacuated from Mashhad, Iran, receives a warm welcome upon arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, June 21, 2025. (PTI)

Grateful students and pilgrims, visibly emotional upon arrival, thanked the Indian government for securing their safe evacuation amid the intensifying Israel-Iran conflict. (PTI)

7/7Grateful students and pilgrims, visibly emotional upon arrival, thanked the Indian government for securing their safe evacuation amid the intensifying Israel-Iran conflict. (PTI)

