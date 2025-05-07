Explore
Operation Sindoor: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah chairs meeting to assess security, preparedness along LoC| In pics

Operation Sindoor: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah chairs meeting to assess security, preparedness along LoC| In pics

4 Photos . Updated: 07 May 2025, 11:20 AM IST Garvit Bhirani

Operation Sindoor: J&K CM Omar Abdullah chairs a meeting to assess the security and preparedness along the border/LoC areas. ‘Emphasis laid on safeguarding civilian lives, strengthening infrastructure, ensuring swift response to any emerging challenges,’ says CMO

Operation Sindoor: J&K CM Omar Abdullah in a meeting with officials to discuss security arrangements  (ANI)

1/4Operation Sindoor: J&K CM Omar Abdullah in a meeting with officials to discuss security arrangements  (ANI)

Operation Sindoor: Other J&K officials join CM Omar called security meet (ANI)

2/4Operation Sindoor: Other J&K officials join CM Omar called security meet (ANI)

Operation Sindoor: Officials, along with J&K CM Omar Abdullah discuss about security and preparedness (ANI)

3/4Operation Sindoor: Officials, along with J&K CM Omar Abdullah discuss about security and preparedness (ANI)

Operation Sindoor: J&K CM Omar in conversation with officials as emphasis put on ‘safeguarding civilian lives, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring swift response to any emerging challenges’ (ANI)

4/4Operation Sindoor: J&K CM Omar in conversation with officials as emphasis put on ‘safeguarding civilian lives, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring swift response to any emerging challenges’ (ANI)

