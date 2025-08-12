Explore
Business News/ Photos / Opposition MPs protest in ‘Minta Devi’ T-shirts against Bihar SIR and ‘vote chori’ | See pics

Opposition MPs protest in ‘Minta Devi’ T-shirts against Bihar SIR and ‘vote chori’ | See pics

6 Photos . Updated: 12 Aug 2025, 10:39 PM IST Livemint

Opposition MPs staged a protest in the Parliament House complex on Tuesday, wearing 'Minta Devi' T-shirts over alleged voter fraud in Bihar's Special Intensive Revision and ‘vote chori’. They demanded transparency and a rollback of the process.

Several INDIA bloc MPs protested in the Parliament House complex against the EC’s voter roll revision in Bihar on Tuesday. They wore white T-shirts featuring the name of a “124-year-old voter” on the list. (ANI Pic Service)

1/6Several INDIA bloc MPs protested in the Parliament House complex against the EC’s voter roll revision in Bihar on Tuesday. They wore white T-shirts featuring the name of a “124-year-old voter” on the list. (ANI Pic Service)

Priyanka Gandhi is seen wearing a T-shirt with “Minta Devi” and her photo on the front. The back of the T-shirt reads '124 Not Out'. (Rahul Singh)

2/6Priyanka Gandhi is seen wearing a T-shirt with “Minta Devi” and her photo on the front. The back of the T-shirt reads '124 Not Out'. (Rahul Singh)

Opposition MPs wear ‘T-shirts in Parliament, featuring Minta Devi’, a voter allegedly listed as 124 years old on the Election Commission's voter list. (ANI Pic Service)

3/6Opposition MPs wear ‘T-shirts in Parliament, featuring Minta Devi’, a voter allegedly listed as 124 years old on the Election Commission's voter list. (ANI Pic Service)

The protest sees MPs holding placards and chanting against the government. Their demand: transparency and accountability in electoral processes. (Rahul Singh)

4/6The protest sees MPs holding placards and chanting against the government. Their demand: transparency and accountability in electoral processes. (Rahul Singh)

‘Vote chori’ slogans echo on the Parliament premises during the protest. The Opposition accuses the ruling party of stealing the people’s mandate. (Rahul Singh)

5/6‘Vote chori’ slogans echo on the Parliament premises during the protest. The Opposition accuses the ruling party of stealing the people’s mandate. (Rahul Singh)

The protest marks the 15th consecutive day of agitation over the Bihar voter list revision. Opposition claims SIR is aimed at manipulating upcoming state elections. (Rahul Singh)

6/6The protest marks the 15th consecutive day of agitation over the Bihar voter list revision. Opposition claims SIR is aimed at manipulating upcoming state elections. (Rahul Singh)

