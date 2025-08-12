Opposition MPs protest in ‘Minta Devi’ T-shirts against Bihar SIR and ‘vote chori’ | See pics

6 Photos . Updated: 12 Aug 2025, 10:39 PM IST

Opposition MPs staged a protest in the Parliament House complex on Tuesday, wearing 'Minta Devi' T-shirts over alleged voter fraud in Bihar's Special Intensive Revision and ‘vote chori’. They demanded transparency and a rollback of the process.

1/6Several INDIA bloc MPs protested in the Parliament House complex against the EC’s voter roll revision in Bihar on Tuesday. They wore white T-shirts featuring the name of a “124-year-old voter” on the list. (ANI Pic Service)

2/6Priyanka Gandhi is seen wearing a T-shirt with “Minta Devi” and her photo on the front. The back of the T-shirt reads '124 Not Out'. (Rahul Singh)

3/6Opposition MPs wear ‘T-shirts in Parliament, featuring Minta Devi’, a voter allegedly listed as 124 years old on the Election Commission's voter list. (ANI Pic Service)

4/6The protest sees MPs holding placards and chanting against the government. Their demand: transparency and accountability in electoral processes. (Rahul Singh)

5/6‘Vote chori’ slogans echo on the Parliament premises during the protest. The Opposition accuses the ruling party of stealing the people’s mandate. (Rahul Singh)