Oscars 2024: Who wore what at 96th Academy Awards; Emma Stone, Salma Hayek, Kendall Jenner and more

10 Photos . Updated: 11 Mar 2024, 02:02 PM IST

Share Via

Oscars 2024: The 96th annual Academy Awards took place in California's Los Angeles where Oppenheimer was nominated in 13 categories and won seven Oscars.

1/10Emma Stone who won best best actress award for her performance as Bella Baxter in ‘Poor Things’ poses in the press room with the Oscar during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 10. (AFP)

2/10US actress Ariana Greenblatt donned a jet black gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party for the Performing Arts in California's Beverly Hills, on March 10. (AFP)

3/10Shangela poses in a metallic golden attire at the 96th Oscars Academy Awards in California's Los Angeles on March 10. (REUTERS)

4/10US-Mexican actress Salma Hayek donned a silver skin hugging attire at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party for the Performing Arts in California's Beverly Hills on March 10. (AFP)

5/10US model Kendall Jenner looked stunning in a sheer black dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in California, on March 10. (AFP)

6/10Executive chairman of Amazon Jeff Bezos in a black tuxedo with girlfriend US actress Lauren Sanchez who donned sheer red gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in California, on March 10. (AFP)

7/10Dexter Mayfield posing in a silver and black ensemble at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, to celebrate the 96th Oscars Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California on March 10. (REUTERS)

8/10Larsen Thompson looked stunning in a blue princess gown at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, to celebrate the 96th Oscars Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California on March 10. (REUTERS)

9/10Russell Wilson in white tuxedo with Ciara in sheer nude dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 96th Academy Awards on March 10. (REUTERS)