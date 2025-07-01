Explore
Business News/ Photos / OTT releases in July: Kaalidhar Laapata, Thug Life, Sarzameen, Special Ops 2, Heads Of State, Wall to Wall and more

OTT releases in July: Kaalidhar Laapata, Thug Life, Sarzameen, Special Ops 2, Heads Of State, Wall to Wall and more

7 Photos . Updated: 01 Jul 2025, 12:49 PM IST Written By Fareha Naaz

OTT releases in July: Save the dates and streaming platform to watch a wide range of OTT releases this month, including Kaalidhar Laapata, Thug Life, Heads Of State, Sarzameen, Special Ops 2, Wall to Wall and more.

Kaalidhar Laapata: Watch Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role alongside Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Daivik Bhagela on ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium) on July 4.

Sarzameen: Watch Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s action thriller on JioHotstar on July 25. (Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

Thug Life: Watch Kamal Haasan starrer gangster drama helmed by Mani Ratnam on Netflix on July 4. 

Heads Of State: Watch Priyanka Chopra's action-comedy, starring John Cena, on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.

Special Ops 2: A sequel to Special Ops (2020) and its spin-off, Special Ops 1.5 (2021), the thriller web series starring Kay Kay Menon is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on July 11.

Wall to Wall: Korean drama series directed by Kim Tae Joon will release on Netflix on July 18. (Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

Vir Das: Fool Volume: Watch Emmy-winning comedian, Vir Das, on Netflix on July 18.  (Screengrab @Netflix)

