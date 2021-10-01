Oyo files for over $1 billion IPO: Key things to know in pics 4 Photos . Updated: 01 Oct 2021, 03:21 PM IST Livemint Oyo Hotels & Homes has filed draft prospectus with SEBI on Thursday to raise ₹8,430 crore ($1.1 billion) through initial public offering (IPO). The initial share sale comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹7,000 crore and offer for sale to the tune of ₹1,430 crore 1/4Hospitality firm OYO has filed preliminary papers with capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise ₹8,430 crore through an initial share-sale. (Reuters) 2/4The initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹7,000 crore and offer for sale to the tune of ₹1,430 crore, the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi showed on Thursday. 3/4Oyo’s 27-year old founder Ritesh Aggarwal will not be selling shares. Other investors such as Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed Ventures are also not selling shares in this IPO. 4/4The SoftBank Group Corp. and Airbnb Inc.-backed firm plans to raise 70 billion rupees through the sale of new shares, according to the DRHP. The rest will be secondary shares or those sold by existing stockholders. (REUTERS)