Oyo files for over $1 billion IPO: Key things to know in pics

1/4Hospitality firm OYO has filed preliminary papers with capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise ₹8,430 crore through an initial share-sale.
2/4The initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹7,000 crore and offer for sale to the tune of ₹1,430 crore, the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi showed on Thursday.
3/4Oyo’s 27-year old founder Ritesh Aggarwal will not be selling shares. Other investors such as Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed Ventures are also not selling shares in this IPO.
4/4The SoftBank Group Corp. and Airbnb Inc.-backed firm plans to raise 70 billion rupees through the sale of new shares, according to the DRHP. The rest will be secondary shares or those sold by existing stockholders.
