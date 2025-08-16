Pakistan flash flood crisis in photos: Death toll rises to over 300 in past 48 hours

7 Photos . Updated: 16 Aug 2025, 03:29 PM IST

Share Via

A massive cloudburst caused flash floods in the Pakistan-controlled Kashmir area, killing over 300 in the past 48 hours.

1/7People walk past scattered debris near a damaged market following a flash flood in Mingora, the main city of Swat Valley in Pakistan’s monsoon-hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on August 16, 2025. (AFP)

2/7People gather around a damaged vehicle and scattered debris after torrential rain and a massive cloudburst triggered a flash flood in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on August 16, 2025. (AFP)

3/7Locals inspect damaged vehicles washed away by a flash flood in Mingora, the main city of Swat Valley in monsoon-hit northern Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (AFP)

4/7Shoes and other household belongings lie scattered among the debris of damaged houses at the site of a cloudburst that caused flash floods in Naryan Behak village near Muzaffarabad, the main town of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir. (AP)

5/7A firefighting department vehicle lies submerged in floodwaters after heavy rains triggered flash flooding in a neighbourhood of Mingora, the main town of Swat Valley in northwestern Pakistan, on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. (AP)

6/7Residents attend the funeral of victims of a cloudburst that caused heavy rains and flooding in Naryan Behak village on the outskirts of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, on August 15, 2025. Disaster agencies report that at least 321 people have died in the past 48 hours due to heavy monsoon rains and flash flooding across northern Pakistan. (REUTERS)