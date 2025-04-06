Pamban Bridge, an architectural marvel that can withstand cyclones ‘stronger than 1964 one’ | In Pics

11 Photos . Updated: 06 Apr 2025, 10:40 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the new Pamban bridge to Rameswaram symbolizes the union of technology and tradition. He emphasized that a town ‘thousands of years old’ is now connected by a 21st-century engineering marvel.

1/11Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the Indian Coast Guard ship during the inauguration of New Pamban Bridge - India’s first vertical lift sea bridge on the occasion of Ram Navami 2025, at Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram on Sunday. (DPR PMO)

2/11Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Pamban Bridge, in Rameswaram (PMO)

3/11The Pamban Bridge can withstand cyclones of greater intensity than the one in 1964 which substantially damaged the old bridge, a senior official said. (@AshwiniVaishnaw via PTI)

4/11A ship sails past the new and old Pamban bridges as part of a trial, ahead of the inauguration of the new Pamban Bridge (PTI)

5/11 The new Pamban Bridge, connecting Rameswaram with mainland, is considered to be India's First Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge. (PTI)

6/11A Coast Guard ship passes under the newly-inaugurated Pamban sea bridge during its flag off (@IndiaCoastGuard)

7/11A Coast Guard ship passes under the newly-inaugurated Pamban sea bridge during its flag off (@IndiaCoastGuard)

8/11A view of Indian Coast Guard ship during the inauguration of New Pamban Bridge (DPR PMO)

9/11Railway officers inspect the old Pamban railway bridge (PTI)

10/11First train from Tambaram to Rameswaram runs via the new Pamban Bridge during its flag-off ceremony, at Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram. (DPR PMO)