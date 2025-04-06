Explore
Business News/ Photos / Pamban Bridge, an architectural marvel that can withstand cyclones ‘stronger than 1964 one’ | In Pics

Pamban Bridge, an architectural marvel that can withstand cyclones ‘stronger than 1964 one’ | In Pics

11 Photos . Updated: 06 Apr 2025, 10:40 PM IST Arshdeep Kaur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the new Pamban bridge to Rameswaram symbolizes the union of technology and tradition. He emphasized that a town ‘thousands of years old’ is now connected by a 21st-century engineering marvel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the Indian Coast Guard ship during the inauguration of New Pamban Bridge - India’s first vertical lift sea bridge on the occasion of Ram Navami 2025, at Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram on Sunday. (DPR PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the Indian Coast Guard ship during the inauguration of New Pamban Bridge - India's first vertical lift sea bridge on the occasion of Ram Navami 2025, at Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram on Sunday. (DPR PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Pamban Bridge, in Rameswaram (PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Pamban Bridge, in Rameswaram (PMO)

The Pamban Bridge can withstand cyclones of greater intensity than the one in 1964 which substantially damaged the old bridge, a senior official said. (@AshwiniVaishnaw via PTI)

The Pamban Bridge can withstand cyclones of greater intensity than the one in 1964 which substantially damaged the old bridge, a senior official said. (@AshwiniVaishnaw via PTI)

A ship sails past the new and old Pamban bridges as part of a trial, ahead of the inauguration of the new Pamban Bridge (PTI)

A ship sails past the new and old Pamban bridges as part of a trial, ahead of the inauguration of the new Pamban Bridge (PTI)

The new Pamban Bridge, connecting Rameswaram with mainland, is considered to be India's First Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge. (PTI)

The new Pamban Bridge, connecting Rameswaram with mainland, is considered to be India's First Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge. (PTI)

A Coast Guard ship passes under the newly-inaugurated Pamban sea bridge during its flag off (@IndiaCoastGuard)

A Coast Guard ship passes under the newly-inaugurated Pamban sea bridge during its flag off (@IndiaCoastGuard)

A Coast Guard ship passes under the newly-inaugurated Pamban sea bridge during its flag off (@IndiaCoastGuard)

A Coast Guard ship passes under the newly-inaugurated Pamban sea bridge during its flag off (@IndiaCoastGuard)

A view of Indian Coast Guard ship during the inauguration of New Pamban Bridge (DPR PMO)

A view of Indian Coast Guard ship during the inauguration of New Pamban Bridge (DPR PMO)

Railway officers inspect the old Pamban railway bridge (PTI)

Railway officers inspect the old Pamban railway bridge (PTI)

First train from Tambaram to Rameswaram runs via the new Pamban Bridge during its flag-off ceremony, at Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram. (DPR PMO)

First train from Tambaram to Rameswaram runs via the new Pamban Bridge during its flag-off ceremony, at Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram. (DPR PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as he arrives to address a public gathering after inaugurating the Pamban bridge. (DPR PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as he arrives to address a public gathering after inaugurating the Pamban bridge. (DPR PMO)

