Paris Air Show 2025 kicks off with thrilling aerial displays on day zero

8 Photos . Updated: 16 Jun 2025, 02:13 PM IST

Share Via

The Paris Air Show 2025 begins with its signature excitement and anticipated aircraft orders. Although the mood is likely to be subdued by India’s deadliest recent air tragedy and rising missile tensions between Israel and Iran.

1/8An Embraer E195-E2 Profit Hunter jet is displayed at the 55th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport in Paris, France, on Monday, June 16, 2025. The event runs from June 16 to 20. (Bloomberg)

2/8This image captures the Alpha Jets of the French Air Force’s elite aerobatic team, the Patrouille de France, executing an exhibition flight during the 55th International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport, just outside Paris. (AFP)

3/8A French Armed Forces parachutist displays a flag reading Women in Aerospace during an exhibition flight at the 55th International Paris Air Show, held at Paris–Le Bourget Airport in the suburbs of Paris on June 16, 2025. (AFP)

4/8An Airbus A350-1000 passenger jet is seen performing an aerial demonstration during the 55th International Paris Air Show at Paris–Le Bourget Airport in the suburbs of Paris on June 16, 2025. (AFP)

5/8Alpha Jets from the French Air Force’s elite aerobatic team, the Patrouille de France, perform an exhibition flight during the 55th International Paris Air Show. (AFP)

6/8This photo features the CFM International RISE open rotor engine on display at the booth of the French aerospace and defence company Safran during the 55th International Paris Air Show. (AFP)

7/8This image captures the Alpha Jets of the French Air Force’s elite aerobatic team, the Patrouille de France, during the 55th International Paris Air Show at Paris–Le Bourget Airport in the suburb of Le Bourget. (AFP)