Photo: Celebrations break out as BJP names Rekha Gupta as new Delhi CM 7 Photos . Updated: 19 Feb 2025, 11:52 PM IST Livemint Rekha Gupta, the first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh who defeated AAP candidate, will be the new chief minister of Delhi, ending the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. Gupta, 50, was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting l 1/7First-time MLA Rekha Gupta will take the oath of office at a grand ceremony at the Ramlila ground on Thursday. (Hindustan Times) 2/7BJP MLA Rekha Gupta receives congratulations from party leader Parvesh Verma. Gupta is set to become the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj(BJP), Sheila Dikshit(Congress) and Atishi(AAP). (Ritik Jain) 3/7Preparations are underway at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi Chief Minister. 4/7BJP leaders Ashish Sood and Kuljeet Singh Chahal exchange greetings as they arrive at the party office in New Delhi for a legislative meeting on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.. (PTI) 5/7Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta, and leader Satish Upadhyay gather at the party office in New Delhi after the BJP legislative meeting on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 (PTI) 6/7BJP supporters gather in celebration at Rekha Gupta's residence in New Delhi after the party announces her as the new Chief Minister (Sanjay Sharma) 7/7BJP supporters holding a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during its legislature party meeting outside the party office. (PTI)