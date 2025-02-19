Photo: Celebrations break out as BJP names Rekha Gupta as new Delhi CM 7 Photos . Updated: 19 Feb 2025, 11:52 PM IST Livemint Rekha Gupta, the first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh who defeated AAP candidate, will be the new chief minister of Delhi, ending the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. Gupta, 50, was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting l 1/7First-time MLA Rekha Gupta will take the oath of office at a grand ceremony at the Ramlila ground on Thursday. 2/7BJP MLA Rekha Gupta receives congratulations from party leader Parvesh Verma. Gupta is set to become the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj(BJP), Sheila Dikshit(Congress) and Atishi(AAP). 3/7Preparations are underway at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi Chief Minister. 4/7BJP leaders Ashish Sood and Kuljeet Singh Chahal exchange greetings as they arrive at the party office in New Delhi for a legislative meeting on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.. 5/7Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta, and leader Satish Upadhyay gather at the party office in New Delhi after the BJP legislative meeting on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 6/7BJP supporters gather in celebration at Rekha Gupta's residence in New Delhi after the party announces her as the new Chief Minister 7/7BJP supporters holding a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during its legislature party meeting outside the party office.