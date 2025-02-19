Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Photos / Photo: Celebrations break out as BJP names Rekha Gupta as new Delhi CM

Photo: Celebrations break out as BJP names Rekha Gupta as new Delhi CM

7 Photos . Updated: 19 Feb 2025, 11:52 PM IST Livemint

  • Rekha Gupta, the first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh who defeated AAP candidate, will be the new chief minister of Delhi, ending the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. Gupta, 50, was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting l

1/7First-time MLA Rekha Gupta will take the oath of office at a grand ceremony at the Ramlila ground on Thursday. 

2/7BJP MLA Rekha Gupta receives congratulations from party leader Parvesh Verma. Gupta is set to become the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj(BJP), Sheila Dikshit(Congress) and Atishi(AAP).

3/7Preparations are underway at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi Chief Minister.

4/7BJP leaders Ashish Sood and Kuljeet Singh Chahal exchange greetings as they arrive at the party office in New Delhi for a legislative meeting on Wednesday, February 19, 2025..

5/7Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta, and leader Satish Upadhyay gather at the party office in New Delhi after the BJP legislative meeting on Wednesday, February 19, 2025

6/7BJP supporters gather in celebration at Rekha Gupta's residence in New Delhi after the party announces her as the new Chief Minister

7/7BJP supporters holding a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during its legislature party meeting outside the party office.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.