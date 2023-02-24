Photos: A year of destruction, violence in Ukraine due to Russian invasion

8 Photos . Updated: 24 Feb 2023, 08:11 PM IST

It has been a year for the people of Ukraine to witness food shortage, violence, destruction, power outage, homelessness, and what not due to Russia's invasion. See photos of the struggle of Ukrainians amid Russia-Ukrain conflict

1/8The invasion that was supposed to end in days, has been continued for a year, and no one knows how long it would take for the Russia-Ukraine crisis to settle. Russia invaded Ukraine from North, East, and South on 24 February 2022.

2/8Within a couple of days, Vladimir Putin reached to Ukraine's two biggest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv. Russia began performing intense shelling and missile attacks on the two cities. Russia also attacked Ukraine's port Odesa

3/8Since one year of Russian invasion of Ukraine, civilian casualties passed 21,000 mark, with more than 8,000 dead and 13,287 people injured, according to UNESCO.

4/8Not just humans, voiceless animals also had to bear the brunt of war in Ukraine. Many died without even sensing the danger in the country. Many are still wounded waiting to be rescued from war-torn region of Ukraine.

5/8A month later in March 2022, Russia took the control of Kherson region and began its attempt of forming a land bridge between Crimea and Donbas oblasts of Donets and Luhansk. Maximum number of civilians were killed in that month. Russian control of the region also led to a large number of migration of Ukrainians to other parts of the country.

6/8Children were among one of the worst affected victims of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Many were orphaned during the invasion. According to media reports, Russia also deported more than 5000 children since invasion.

7/8Ukraine also witnessed one of the worst war crimes in Bucha, where Russian forces massacred the civilians and prisoners of war. The massacre was done during the fight for and occupation of the Ukranian city.