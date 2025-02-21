Photos: Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are married

5 Photos . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 11:25 PM IST

Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain exchanged vows in an intimate Hindu wedding at The Chambers Terrace, Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. The bride wore a stunning red and gold lehenga, while the groom donned a classic cream sherwani. The ceremony was attended by family, and close friends

1/5Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani pose as newlyweds after their intimate Hindu wedding at The Chambers Terrace, Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. (Instagram)

2/5Alekha Advani stuns in a traditional red and gold lehenga, radiating bridal elegance and Aadar Jain looks dapper in a cream-colored sherwani, perfectly complementing his bride as they celebrate their love. (Instagram)

3/5A dreamy portrait of newlyweds Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani, capturing their perfect wedding glow. (Instagram)

4/5A moment of pure love. Aadar Jain gently kisses his bride, Alekha Advani, as she beams with happiness. Dressed in elegant pastels, the couple radiates warmth and joy, capturing the essence of their beautiful wedding celebrations. (Instagram)