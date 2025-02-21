Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 21 2025 15:43:20
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 261.75 -1.52%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,638.40 -0.41%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.60 1.88%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 672.90 -2.46%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 306.25 -2.20%
Business News/ Photos / Photos: Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are married

Photos: Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are married

5 Photos . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 11:25 PM IST Livemint

Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain exchanged vows in an intimate Hindu wedding at The Chambers Terrace, Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. The bride wore a stunning red and gold lehenga, while the groom donned a classic cream sherwani. The ceremony was attended by family, and close friends

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani pose as newlyweds after their intimate Hindu wedding at The Chambers Terrace, Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. (Instagram)

1/5Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani pose as newlyweds after their intimate Hindu wedding at The Chambers Terrace, Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. (Instagram)

Alekha Advani stuns in a traditional red and gold lehenga, radiating bridal elegance and Aadar Jain looks dapper in a cream-colored sherwani, perfectly complementing his bride as they celebrate their love. (Instagram)

2/5Alekha Advani stuns in a traditional red and gold lehenga, radiating bridal elegance and Aadar Jain looks dapper in a cream-colored sherwani, perfectly complementing his bride as they celebrate their love. (Instagram)

A dreamy portrait of newlyweds Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani, capturing their perfect wedding glow. (Instagram)

3/5A dreamy portrait of newlyweds Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani, capturing their perfect wedding glow. (Instagram)

A moment of pure love. Aadar Jain gently kisses his bride, Alekha Advani, as she beams with happiness. Dressed in elegant pastels, the couple radiates warmth and joy, capturing the essence of their beautiful wedding celebrations. (Instagram)

4/5A moment of pure love. Aadar Jain gently kisses his bride, Alekha Advani, as she beams with happiness. Dressed in elegant pastels, the couple radiates warmth and joy, capturing the essence of their beautiful wedding celebrations. (Instagram)

The couple lets loose on the dance floor, celebrating their big day with joy, laughter, and loved ones.  (Instagram)

5/5The couple lets loose on the dance floor, celebrating their big day with joy, laughter, and loved ones.  (Instagram)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue