Photos: Blood Moon leaves skywatchers spellbound; stunning views from across the globe

10 Photos . Updated: 14 Mar 2025, 10:15 PM IST

Share Via

The first Blood Moon and lunar eclipse of the year painted the night sky in deep red hues, mesmerising viewers from across the world. Crowds gathered in parks and open spaces, marvelling at the celestial spectacle. The rare event was captured in breathtaking images from various cities.

1/10Across continents, from bustling cities to quiet countryside, millions turned their eyes skyward, witnessing one of nature’s most breathtaking performances. The Total Lunar Eclipse acts as a reminder of the universe’s endless beauty, uniting people across time zones in awe of the same spectacular sight. (AFP)

2/10The night sky over Chicago was graced by the deep red hues of the Blood Moon, drawing the attention of skywatchers across the city (AP)

3/10The Blood Moon cast its eerie glow over Toronto, creating a breathtaking sight above the city skyline. As the lunar eclipse unfolded, the Moon gradually transformed into deep red hues, standing out brilliantly against the cool night sky. (AP)

4/10The ongoing eclipse illuminated the skies over Santiago, captivating those lucky enough to witness its eerie transformation. As the eclipse unfolded, the glow of the Moon represented the mysteries and grandeur of the universe. (X)

5/10The Moon took on an orange-yellow hue over Pontevedra in northwestern Spain during the lunar eclipse. Its soft glow contrasted beautifully against the dark sky, making for a stunning celestial display. (AFP)

6/10In Caracas, Venezuela people gathered in open spaces to experience the celestial phenomenon together. Telescopes and cameras were pointed at the sky as the Moon, gradually dimming, turned a brilliant red—a sight that left spectators in awe of nature’s wonders. (AP)

7/10The Moon appeared in a mix of deep red and soft gray as the eclipse progressed over the desert sky in Palm Springs, California. The celestial event created a captivating sight, with the partially shadowed Moon glowing against the dark night. (AFP)

8/10The Full ‘Worm’ Moon nears totality, casting a reddish glow as the eclipse unfolds. The celestial event creates a stunning contrast against the night sky, marking a rare and mesmerizing moment, in Merritt Island, Florida (Getty Images via AFP)

9/10The Blood Moon glows in its full crimson hue over Los Angeles, creating a dramatic and mesmerizing sight. The total lunar eclipse paints the night sky in deep red, showcasing the beauty of this rare celestial event. (AFP)