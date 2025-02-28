Photos: Chamoli avalanche strikes without warning, rescue teams race to save lives

7 Photos . Updated: 28 Feb 2025, 08:08 PM IST

Share Via

A massive avalanche struck Chamoli district near Mana village, Uttarakhand, causing devastation and trapping several workers. Rescue teams, including the Indian Army, launched urgent operations despite harsh conditions. Families anxiously await updates as authorities assess the disaster's impact.

1/7The avalanche sweeps down the slopes, leaving a trail of destruction. (X)

2/7Thick snow and debris cover the area as the disaster unfolds, making rescue efforts more challenging for emergency teams. (Princess Illvita)

3/7Rescue operations are in progress after the avalanche trapped BRO labourers. According to officials, the snowslide initially buried 57 workers, but 32 have been safely rescued so far, 25 are still missing. (PTI)

4/7This image, released by the ITBP on Friday, February 28, shows rescue teams that are working to save BRO labourers trapped under the snow after an avalanche. (ITBP)

5/7Rescue teams carefully navigate the snow-covered mountains, braving extreme weather as they search for survivors trapped under the debris. (PTI)

6/7Rescue teams work to save construction workers who were trapped after the avalanche that struck near Mana Pass in Chamoli district. (HT_PRINT)