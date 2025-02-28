Explore
Business News/ Photos / Photos: Chamoli avalanche strikes without warning, rescue teams race to save lives

Photos: Chamoli avalanche strikes without warning, rescue teams race to save lives

7 Photos . Updated: 28 Feb 2025, 08:08 PM IST Diya Madan

A massive avalanche struck Chamoli district near Mana village, Uttarakhand, causing devastation and trapping several workers. Rescue teams, including the Indian Army, launched urgent operations despite harsh conditions. Families anxiously await updates as authorities assess the disaster's impact.

The avalanche sweeps down the slopes, leaving a trail of destruction. (X)

1/7The avalanche sweeps down the slopes, leaving a trail of destruction. (X)

Thick snow and debris cover the area as the disaster unfolds, making rescue efforts more challenging for emergency teams. (Princess Illvita)

2/7Thick snow and debris cover the area as the disaster unfolds, making rescue efforts more challenging for emergency teams. (Princess Illvita)

Rescue operations are in progress after the avalanche trapped BRO labourers. According to officials, the snowslide initially buried 57 workers, but 32 have been safely rescued so far, 25 are still missing. (PTI)

3/7Rescue operations are in progress after the avalanche trapped BRO labourers. According to officials, the snowslide initially buried 57 workers, but 32 have been safely rescued so far, 25 are still missing. (PTI)

This image, released by the ITBP on Friday, February 28, shows rescue teams that are working to save BRO labourers trapped under the snow after an avalanche. (ITBP)

4/7This image, released by the ITBP on Friday, February 28, shows rescue teams that are working to save BRO labourers trapped under the snow after an avalanche. (ITBP)

Rescue teams carefully navigate the snow-covered mountains, braving extreme weather as they search for survivors trapped under the debris. (PTI)

5/7Rescue teams carefully navigate the snow-covered mountains, braving extreme weather as they search for survivors trapped under the debris. (PTI)

Rescue teams work to save construction workers who were trapped after the avalanche that struck near Mana Pass in Chamoli district. (HT_PRINT)

6/7Rescue teams work to save construction workers who were trapped after the avalanche that struck near Mana Pass in Chamoli district. (HT_PRINT)

A survivor is receiving first aid and emergency medical attention from rescue personnel at a nearby shelter before being shifted for further care. (PTI)

7/7A survivor is receiving first aid and emergency medical attention from rescue personnel at a nearby shelter before being shifted for further care. (PTI)

