Photos: Hanuman Jayanti 2025 marked by prayers, festive gatherings and temple visits across India

8 Photos . Updated: 12 Apr 2025, 08:38 PM IST

Hanuman Jayanti 2025 was marked by large crowds, devotional processions, and temple visits across India. From Karol Bagh’s iconic Hanuman Mandir to Connaught Place, the spirit of celebration was alive through the day, with the Delhi CM also joining devotees in prayer.

1/8Devotees begin gathering outside Karol Bagh’s famous Hanuman Mandir and form queues, as prayers and chants fill the air.

2/8Massive queues stretch across Connaught Place as worshippers wait patiently to enter the historic Pracheen Hanuman Mandir.

3/8In Connaught Place, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joins worshippers, offering prayers and greeting crowds (PTI)

4/8Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva joins Hanuman Jayanti celebrations by serving langar to devotees at the party headquarters, reflecting a spirit of service and community. (Hindustan Times)

5/8People take part in a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Hyderabad, where moments of togetherness and shared celebration blossom among diverse participants, each carrying offerings with quiet reverence. (Amit Sharma )

6/8In Ayodhya, sadhus and devotees, joined by VHP members, walk together along Rampath as part of the sacred '84 Kosi Parikrama' on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, filling the spiritual city with chants and devotion.

7/8Devotees offer prayers and perform rituals before the towering 35-feet idol of Lord Hanuman at Ghodbunder Road’s Owala village in Thane, as part of the vibrant Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.