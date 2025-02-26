Photos: Mahakumbh concludes with grand rituals as millions take holy dip in sacred waters

13 Photos . Updated: 26 Feb 2025, 09:21 PM IST

Mahakumbh, the world’s largest gathering, ended on Wednesday after 45 days, with millions gathering for the final holy dip. From saints to pilgrims, faith echoed through rituals, chants, and devotion. As the sacred river flows on, the event leaves memories of unity, tradition, and divine connection.

1/13A sea of devotees gathers at the sacred confluence, marking the beginning of an age-old tradition. Mahakumbh, the world’s largest gathering, ended on Wednesday after 45 days. (ANI)

2/13Over 1.32 crore people visited the Triveni Sangam for a sacred dip on the last day on Wednesday. The overall figures have already surged past 65 crore, according to the Uttar Pradesh government (X/@narendramodi)

3/13Faith, devotion, and tradition blend seamlessly as the grand celebration of Mahakumbh comes to a close (AP)

4/13Pilgrims, young and old, step into the river, their eyes closed in prayer, seeking blessings and liberation. The belief that these waters wash away sins keeps the centuries-old tradition alive (AFP)

5/13From sunrise to sunset, the riverbanks remain alive with prayers, rituals, and the rhythmic flow of pilgrims taking their sacred dip (PTI)

6/13As Mahakumbh draws global attention, celebrities also arrive to take a dip, embracing the spiritual essence of this grand gathering.

7/13Amidst the grand spiritual gathering, the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi takes a holy dip, joining millions in devotion. His presence underscores the cultural and religious significance of Mahakumbh on a global stage. (DPR PMO)

8/13The sheer magnitude of Mahakumbh is breathtaking—millions standing shoulder to shoulder in faith, creating an unforgettable spectacle of devotion (@myogiadityanath)

9/13Naga sadhus, covered in ash, take their ceremonial dip as onlookers watch in awe. Their renunciation and way of life remain a fascination for many (AFP)

10/13Generations walk these sacred grounds together, passing down traditions, stories, and unwavering belief in the power of the holy waters. (PTI)

11/13As the sun sets, the Sangam glows with lamps, each carrying a silent prayer, a whispered wish, and the belief in divine blessings (PTI)

12/13A sea of saffron-clad saints walks through the crowds, leading processions that echo with the sounds of conch shells, bells, and devotional songs (PTI)