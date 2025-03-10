Explore
Business News/ Photos / Photos: These affordable cars offer panoramic sunroofs for elevated driving experience

Photos: These affordable cars offer panoramic sunroofs for elevated driving experience

7 Photos . Updated: 10 Mar 2025, 09:45 PM IST Diya Madan

In India, the allure of panoramic sunroofs has grown, offering drivers and passengers a sense of openness and luxury. Several budget-friendly cars now feature this sought-after amenity. If you're looking for a car that adds a touch of luxury with a sunroof, here are some great options.

A strong hybrid with Toyota’s trusted engineering, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder brings efficiency and style together. Its panoramic sunroof adds a spacious feel to the cabin, starting from the V NeoDrive variant, priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.04 lakh. (Toyota)

The newly launched Kia Syros is now the cheapest car in India to come with a panoramic sunroof, and it gets one from the mid-level HTK+ trim. The Syros also boasts of a wheelbase of 2,550mm, and reclining & sliding rear seats with ventilation function. Price starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh (Kia)

One of India’s most popular models, the Hyundai Creta blends performance and comfort seamlessly. The panoramic sunroof elevates its premium feel, ensuring a brighter and more inviting cabin that makes every drive a little more special, at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.32 lakh. (Hyundai)

A bold design, hybrid efficiency, and a panoramic sunroof make the Grand Vitara an attractive choice. It includes a panoramic sunroof starting from the Alpha (mild hybrid) variant, available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.41 lakh. (Maruti Zuzuki)

The Mahindra XUV 3XO with its panoramic sunroof offers a grand view, making daily commutes and long drives feel airy, bright, and connected to the world outside, with prices starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.49 lakh. (Mahindra Auto)

The Tata Curvv is a subcompact coupe SUV that offers a panoramic sunroof, enhancing the driving experience with an open and airy cabin feel. It is available with petrol, diesel, and electric powertrain options, catering to diverse preferences, with prices starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh. (Tata Motors Ltd.)

Packed with advanced features and elegant styling, the MG Astor promises a refined experience. The MG Astor offers a panoramic sunroof from the Smart variant onwards, with prices beginning at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.21 lakh. (MG Motor India)

