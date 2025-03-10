Photos: These affordable cars offer panoramic sunroofs for elevated driving experience

In India, the allure of panoramic sunroofs has grown, offering drivers and passengers a sense of openness and luxury. Several budget-friendly cars now feature this sought-after amenity. If you're looking for a car that adds a touch of luxury with a sunroof, here are some great options.

1/7A strong hybrid with Toyota’s trusted engineering, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder brings efficiency and style together. Its panoramic sunroof adds a spacious feel to the cabin, starting from the V NeoDrive variant, priced at ₹ 16.04 lakh. (Toyota)

2/7The newly launched Kia Syros is now the cheapest car in India to come with a panoramic sunroof, and it gets one from the mid-level HTK+ trim. The Syros also boasts of a wheelbase of 2,550mm, and reclining & sliding rear seats with ventilation function. Price starting from ₹ 11.49 lakh (Kia)

3/7One of India’s most popular models, the Hyundai Creta blends performance and comfort seamlessly. The panoramic sunroof elevates its premium feel, ensuring a brighter and more inviting cabin that makes every drive a little more special, at ₹ 14.32 lakh. (Hyundai)

4/7A bold design, hybrid efficiency, and a panoramic sunroof make the Grand Vitara an attractive choice. It includes a panoramic sunroof starting from the Alpha (mild hybrid) variant, available at ₹ 15.41 lakh. (Maruti Zuzuki)

5/7The Mahindra XUV 3XO with its panoramic sunroof offers a grand view, making daily commutes and long drives feel airy, bright, and connected to the world outside, with prices starting at ₹ 12.49 lakh. (Mahindra Auto)

6/7The Tata Curvv is a subcompact coupe SUV that offers a panoramic sunroof, enhancing the driving experience with an open and airy cabin feel. It is available with petrol, diesel, and electric powertrain options, catering to diverse preferences, with prices starting at ₹ 9.99 lakh. (Tata Motors Ltd.)