Photos: These female bus drivers are breaking the glass ceiling in Delhi

6 Photos . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 04:06 PM IST Livemint

A total of 11 female bus drivers received their appointment letters from Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot on Tuesday. These ladies will start their career as bus drivers and will be appointed on buses in different routes soon (Sanjay Sharma)
Opting for a profession which is considered unusual for women, these ladies have set an example in their family and acquaintances. They are confident that they would be able to change the common notion about women not being good drivers (PTI)
From car drivers to a complete fresher in the job of driving, these women come from different backgrounds and had to face their challenges at individual level to pursue their dream job (Sanjay Sharma)
“Many times passengers say 'bhaiya gaadi rokna'. Then the conductor tells them 'Yeh bhaiya nahi, Didi hain.” said Komal Choudhary, one of the newly appointed DTC bus drivers. (Sanjay Sharma)
Sharing her experience of the new job, one of the newly appointed drivers said that people got a little surprised by seeing a woman driving a giant public vehicle. (PTI)
On the occasion, Delhi Transport Minister Ashok Gehlot also said that more than 200 women drivers will be appointed for DTC bus services under ‘Mission Parivartan’ in the coming time (Sanjay Sharma)
