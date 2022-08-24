Photos: These female bus drivers are breaking the glass ceiling in Delhi

6 Photos . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 04:06 PM IST

From experienced car drivers to newbies, the first... moreFrom experienced car drivers to newbies, the first batch of female bus drivers is ready to break the stereotypes and become a wheel of change in the society. These 11 ladies are confident that they would be able to change the notion of women not being good drivers