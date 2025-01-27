Photos: Uttarakhand implements Uniform Civil Code - From registration of live-in relationships to grounds of divorce 7 Photos . Updated: 27 Jan 2025, 10:56 PM IST Livemint Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand became the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). It mandates registration of marriages and live-in relationships for Uttarakhand natives, and those living in the state. Here's a look at what impact the UCC will have 1/7Uttarakhand became the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The state's CM Pushkar Singh Dhami was the first one to register on the UCC portal after it went live. (Virender Singh Negi ) 2/7Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code applies to all residents of the state except for Scheduled Tribes and protected authority-empowered persons and communities. (PTI) 3/7The Uniform Civil Code Act of Uttarakhand will govern and regulate the laws relating to marriage and divorce, succession, live-in relationships and related matters. (Pexels) 4/7The Uniform Civil Code also sets equal marriageable age for men and women, grounds of divorce and procedures across all religions, and bans polygamy and ‘halala’ in Uttarakhand (Pexels) 5/7The UCC mandates registration of all marriages and live-in relationships. Online facilities have also been created, so that people can register their marriages quickly. They do not have to visit government offices anymore (Pexels) 6/7As per UCC rules, a marriage can be solemnised only between the following parties:1. None of the partners concerned has a living spouse, and both are mentally capable of giving legal permission, 2. The woman and man have completed 18 years and 21 years of age.3. They should not be in the ambit of prohibited relationships. While marriage rituals can be performed under religious customs or legal provisions, registration within 60 days is mandatory. (pexels) 7/7An official government statement noted that marriages solemnised before March 26, 2010, or outside Uttarakhand, where both parties have been living together since then and meet all legal eligibility criteria, can be registered within six months of the Act coming into effect. It is however, not mandatory