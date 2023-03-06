Pics: Dried-up canals and shrunken lakes amidst unprecedented drought in Europe 8 Photos . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 08:03 PM IST Akash Yadav Europe is experiencing a shocking lack of snow, a winter heatwave, and record-low precipitation levelsDue to this the lakes and canals have dried up 1/8A gondola docked on a dry canal during a low tide in Venice (AP) 2/8Venice's secondary canals drying up lately due to a prolonged spell of low tides linked to a lingering high-pressure weather system. (AP) 3/8Boats docking along a dried canal during a low tide in Venice (AP) 4/8Passengers sitting on a gondola docked along a canal during a low tide (AP) 5/8A man walks his dog in the dry riverbed of the Issole River in Flassans-sur-Issole, France (REUTERS) 6/8The dried and cracked bed of Lac de Montbel in southwestern France (AFP) 7/8A drone image shows San Biagio island, affected by drought in Lake Garda, near Lido di Manerba, Italy (REUTERS) 8/8People walk from the small island of San Biagio, off Manerba del Garda, Lake Garda, towards the Belvedere point where the water level dropped to its lowest in 30 years during the winter months (AFP)