Pics: Dried-up canals and shrunken lakes amidst unprecedented drought in Europe

Pics: Dried-up canals and shrunken lakes amidst unprecedented drought in Europe

8 Photos . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 08:03 PM IST Akash Yadav
  • Europe is experiencing a shocking lack of snow, a winter heatwave, and record-low precipitation levels
  • Due to this the lakes and canals have dried up
A gondola  docked on a dry canal during a low tide in Venice (AP)
Venice's secondary canals drying up lately due to a prolonged spell of low tides linked to a lingering high-pressure weather system. (AP)
Boats docking along a dried canal during a low tide in Venice (AP)
Passengers sitting on a gondola docked along a canal during a low tide  (AP)
A man walks his dog in the dry riverbed of the Issole River in Flassans-sur-Issole, France (REUTERS)
The dried and cracked bed of Lac de Montbel in southwestern France (AFP)
A drone image shows San Biagio island, affected by drought in Lake Garda, near Lido di Manerba, Italy (REUTERS)
People walk from the small island of San Biagio, off Manerba del Garda, Lake Garda, towards the Belvedere point where the water level dropped to its lowest in 30 years during the winter months (AFP)
