Pics: Mother-son bond captured on camera as Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi participated in the party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Mandya district of Karnataka. The padyatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, started on 7 September for 3,570 kilometers to be covered over a period of five months 1/5Sonia Gandhi visited the Bheemanakolli Temple in Begur village to offer prayers on the occasion of Dussehra. ((Twitter/@INCIndia)) 2/5Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with son Rahul Gandhi during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka's Mandya district. (Twitter/@INCIndia) 3/5Sonia Gandhi clicked with 'padyatris' during the march which entered its Karnataka leg on 30 September via Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district. (Twitter/ @INCIndia) 4/5Congress party shared this mother-son moment on their Twitter handle, captioning it "Maa" (mother) where Rahul Gandhi is seen tying Sonia Gandhi's shoelace as they progress in the march. (Twitter/ @INCIndia) 5/5Congress tweeted on interim president's presence in the march and said that those shielded by love fear nothing, On the road, marching ahead. (Twitter/@INCIndia)