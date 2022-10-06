OPEN APP

Pics: Mother-son bond captured on camera as Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

5 Photos . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 05:58 PM IST Livemint

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi participat... more

Sonia Gandhi visited the Bheemanakolli Temple in Begur village to offer prayers on the occasion of Dussehra. ((Twitter/@INCIndia))
1/5Sonia Gandhi visited the Bheemanakolli Temple in Begur village to offer prayers on the occasion of Dussehra. ((Twitter/@INCIndia))
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with son Rahul Gandhi during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Karnataka's Mandya district. (Twitter/@INCIndia)
2/5Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with son Rahul Gandhi during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Karnataka's Mandya district. (Twitter/@INCIndia)
Sonia Gandhi clicked with 'padyatris' during the march which entered its Karnataka leg on 30 September via Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district. (Twitter/ @INCIndia)
3/5Sonia Gandhi clicked with 'padyatris' during the march which entered its Karnataka leg on 30 September via Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district. (Twitter/ @INCIndia)
Congress party shared this mother-son moment on their Twitter handle, captioning it “Maa” (mother) where Rahul Gandhi is seen tying Sonia Gandhi's shoelace as they progress in the march. (Twitter/ @INCIndia)
4/5Congress party shared this mother-son moment on their Twitter handle, captioning it “Maa” (mother) where Rahul Gandhi is seen tying Sonia Gandhi's shoelace as they progress in the march. (Twitter/ @INCIndia)
Congress tweeted on interim president's presence in the march and said that those shielded by love fear nothing, On the road, marching ahead. (Twitter/@INCIndia)
5/5Congress tweeted on interim president's presence in the march and said that those shielded by love fear nothing, On the road, marching ahead. (Twitter/@INCIndia)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout