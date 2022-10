Pics: Mother-son bond captured on camera as Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

5 Photos . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 05:58 PM IST

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi participated in the party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Mandya district of Karnataka. The padyatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, started on 7 September for 3,570 kilometers to be covered over a period of five months

1/5Sonia Gandhi visited the Bheemanakolli Temple in Begur village to offer prayers on the occasion of Dussehra.

2/5Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with son Rahul Gandhi during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Karnataka's Mandya district.

3/5Sonia Gandhi clicked with 'padyatris' during the march which entered its Karnataka leg on 30 September via Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district.

4/5Congress party shared this mother-son moment on their Twitter handle, captioning it “Maa” (mother) where Rahul Gandhi is seen tying Sonia Gandhi's shoelace as they progress in the march.