Pics of terror: 21 years of 9/11 attacks, memories continue to haunt Americans

9 Photos . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 10:53 PM IST

Share Via

Over twenty years later, Sept. 11 continues to hau... moreOver twenty years later, Sept. 11 continues to haunt Americans with memories of terror and point for reflection on the hijacked-plane attacks that killed almost 3,000 individuals, reconfigured public safety strategy and prodded a war on terror by US.