OPEN APP

Pics of terror: 21 years of 9/11 attacks, memories continue to haunt Americans

9 Photos . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 10:53 PM IST Livemint

Over twenty years later, Sept. 11 continues to hau... more

Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-gagged tributes, and call out to never forget, 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. (wikipedia)
1/9Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-gagged tributes, and call out to never forget, 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. (wikipedia)
The September 11 attacks, were four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks carried out by the Islamic radical organization al-Qaeda against the US.
2/9The September 11 attacks, were four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks carried out by the Islamic radical organization al-Qaeda against the US.
The remaining pinnacle of New York's World Trade Center, Tower 2, breaks up in a dust storm and debris about thirty minutes after the main twin pinnacle imploded on September 11, 2001. (Reuters)
3/9The remaining pinnacle of New York's World Trade Center, Tower 2, breaks up in a dust storm and debris about thirty minutes after the main twin pinnacle imploded on September 11, 2001. (Reuters)
A man falls from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center after terrorists crashed two hijacked planes into it. (AP)
4/9A man falls from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center after terrorists crashed two hijacked planes into it. (AP)
Around 343 firefighters lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks. (Twitter/Fire brigades Union)
5/9Around 343 firefighters lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks. (Twitter/Fire brigades Union)
A satellite view of the 9/11 attacks. (Twitter)
6/9A satellite view of the 9/11 attacks. (Twitter)
Rescue workers carry a fatally injured man in the 9/11 attacks. (Reuters)
7/9Rescue workers carry a fatally injured man in the 9/11 attacks. (Reuters)
Osama Bin laden, was said to be the master-mind behind the dreadful attacks of 9/11. He was killed by the US forces in the year 2011. (Reuters)
8/9Osama Bin laden, was said to be the master-mind behind the dreadful attacks of 9/11. He was killed by the US forces in the year 2011. (Reuters)
A portrait of the Twin Towers in NYC made with the faces of the victims of the 9/11 attacks on the towers. (Twitter)
9/9A portrait of the Twin Towers in NYC made with the faces of the victims of the 9/11 attacks on the towers. (Twitter)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout