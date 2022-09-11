Pics of terror: 21 years of 9/11 attacks, memories continue to haunt Americans 9 Photos . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 10:53 PM IST Livemint Over twenty years later, Sept. 11 continues to hau... moreOver twenty years later, Sept. 11 continues to haunt Americans with memories of terror and point for reflection on the hijacked-plane attacks that killed almost 3,000 individuals, reconfigured public safety strategy and prodded a war on terror by US. 1/9Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-gagged tributes, and call out to never forget, 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. (wikipedia) 2/9The September 11 attacks, were four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks carried out by the Islamic radical organization al-Qaeda against the US. 3/9The remaining pinnacle of New York's World Trade Center, Tower 2, breaks up in a dust storm and debris about thirty minutes after the main twin pinnacle imploded on September 11, 2001. (Reuters) 4/9A man falls from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center after terrorists crashed two hijacked planes into it. (AP) 5/9Around 343 firefighters lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks. (Twitter/Fire brigades Union) 6/9A satellite view of the 9/11 attacks. (Twitter) 7/9Rescue workers carry a fatally injured man in the 9/11 attacks. (Reuters) 8/9Osama Bin laden, was said to be the master-mind behind the dreadful attacks of 9/11. He was killed by the US forces in the year 2011. (Reuters) 9/9A portrait of the Twin Towers in NYC made with the faces of the victims of the 9/11 attacks on the towers. (Twitter)