Pics of terror: 21 years of 9/11 attacks, memories continue to haunt Americans

9 Photos . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 10:53 PM IST

Over twenty years later, Sept. 11 continues to haunt Americans with memories of terror and point for reflection on the hijacked-plane attacks that killed almost 3,000 individuals, reconfigured public safety strategy and prodded a war on terror by US.

1/9Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-gagged tributes, and call out to never forget, 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

2/9The September 11 attacks, were four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks carried out by the Islamic radical organization al-Qaeda against the US.

3/9The remaining pinnacle of New York's World Trade Center, Tower 2, breaks up in a dust storm and debris about thirty minutes after the main twin pinnacle imploded on September 11, 2001.

4/9A man falls from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center after terrorists crashed two hijacked planes into it.

5/9Around 343 firefighters lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks.

6/9A satellite view of the 9/11 attacks.

7/9Rescue workers carry a fatally injured man in the 9/11 attacks.

8/9Osama Bin laden, was said to be the master-mind behind the dreadful attacks of 9/11. He was killed by the US forces in the year 2011.