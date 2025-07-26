Explore
Business News/ Photos / PM Modi attends Maldives' 60th Independence Day | In pictures

PM Modi attends Maldives' 60th Independence Day | In pictures

8 Photos . Updated: 26 Jul 2025, 11:14 PM IST Eshita Gain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Maldives 60th Independence Day celebrations along with the members of his delegation. He was invited to the event as the Guest of Honour by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu as the Guest of Honour during his country's 60th Independence Day celebrations.  (PMO)

1/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu as the Guest of Honour during his country's 60th Independence Day celebrations.  (PMO)

The event was organised at the Republic Square in Male, Maldives (X)

2/8The event was organised at the Republic Square in Male, Maldives (X)

The event featured cultural performances by various artists and children. (X)

3/8The event featured cultural performances by various artists and children. (X)

The event featured a military parade. Top political and military brass of the Maldives were also spotted at the event. (X)

4/8The event featured a military parade. Top political and military brass of the Maldives were also spotted at the event. (X)

PM Modi's visit to the island nation marks a significant step towards improving the India-Maldives relations after a brief period of tension. (President Office (Republic of Maldives))

5/8PM Modi's visit to the island nation marks a significant step towards improving the India-Maldives relations after a brief period of tension. (President Office (Republic of Maldives))

India and Maldives had a moment of feud after Mohamed Muizzu, known for his ‘pro-China’ leanings, came to power while running an ‘India Out’ campaign (DPR PMO)

6/8India and Maldives had a moment of feud after Mohamed Muizzu, known for his ‘pro-China’ leanings, came to power while running an ‘India Out’ campaign (DPR PMO)

In order to improve the relations between the two countries, Muizzu visited India in October last year, and now PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Maldives. (X)

7/8In order to improve the relations between the two countries, Muizzu visited India in October last year, and now PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Maldives. (X)

After attending the event, PM Modi said that he was “deeply honoured” to have witnessed the celebrations. He also mentioned that productive talks with President Muizzu will add significant energy to the bilateral relations between India and Maldives.  (X)

8/8After attending the event, PM Modi said that he was “deeply honoured” to have witnessed the celebrations. He also mentioned that productive talks with President Muizzu will add significant energy to the bilateral relations between India and Maldives.  (X)

