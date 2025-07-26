PM Modi attends Maldives' 60th Independence Day | In pictures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Maldives 60th Independence Day celebrations along with the members of his delegation. He was invited to the event as the Guest of Honour by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

1/8Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu as the Guest of Honour during his country's 60th Independence Day celebrations. (PMO)

2/8The event was organised at the Republic Square in Male, Maldives (X)

3/8The event featured cultural performances by various artists and children. (X)

4/8The event featured a military parade. Top political and military brass of the Maldives were also spotted at the event. (X)

5/8PM Modi's visit to the island nation marks a significant step towards improving the India-Maldives relations after a brief period of tension. (President Office (Republic of Maldives))

6/8India and Maldives had a moment of feud after Mohamed Muizzu, known for his ‘pro-China’ leanings, came to power while running an ‘India Out’ campaign (DPR PMO)

7/8In order to improve the relations between the two countries, Muizzu visited India in October last year, and now PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Maldives. (X)