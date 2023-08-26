PM Modi celebrates success of Chandrayaan-3 with ISRO scientists in Bengaluru. In pics 14 Photos . Updated: 26 Aug 2023, 01:50 PM IST Livemint Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a conversation with the scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who participated in the 'Chandrayaan-3' initiative. He lauded their significant contributions that led to triumphant completion of India's inaugural lunar landing mission. 1/14Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ISRO Chairman S. Somanath during a visit to the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), in Bengaluru, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI) 2/14Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ISRO Chairman S. Somanath during a visit to the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), in Bengaluru, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI) 3/14Bengaluru, Aug 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), in Bengaluru on Saturday. Indian Research Organization (ISRO) Chief S. Somanath also seen. (ANI Photo) (ANI/ PIB ) 4/14Bengaluru, Aug 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a warm embrace with Indian Research Organization (ISRO) Chief S. Somanath during his visit to the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI/ PIB ) 5/14Bengaluru, Aug 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets scientists of ISRO during his visit to the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), in Bengaluru on Saturday. Indian Research Organization (ISRO) Chief S. Somanath also seen. (ANI Photo) (ANI/ PIB ) 6/14Bengaluru, Aug 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (PIB ) 7/14Bengaluru, Aug 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome by the team of Indian Research Organization (ISRO) at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (PIB ) 8/14Bengaluru, Aug 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (PIB ) 9/14Bengaluru, Aug 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), in Bengaluru on Saturday. Indian Research Organization (ISRO) Chief S. Somanath also seen. (ANI Photo) (ANI/ PIB ) 10/14Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by ISRO Chairman S. Somanath upon his arrival at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), in Bengaluru, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_26_2023_000065A) (PTI) 11/14Bengaluru, Aug 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (PIB ) 12/14Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome on his arrival, in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (PIB ) 13/14Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ISRO Chairman S. Somanath and others poses for a photograph at a gathering, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI) 14/14Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ISRO Chairman S. Somanath visits the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), in Bengaluru, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)