Business News/ Photos / PM Modi in France: Warm welcome from Emmanuel Macron, Indian diaspora braves cold to show affection | In pics

17 Photos . Updated: 11 Feb 2025, 09:20 AM IST Livemint

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with a hug by French President Emmanuel Macron at a welcome dinner ahead of co-chairing the AI Summit in Paris. He also received a grand diaspora welcome as he landed in Paris.

1/17Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed on his arrival in Paris for a two-day visit to France, Monday. (PMO)

2/17Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Paris for a two-day visit to France, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (PMO via PTI Photo) 

3/17Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of France Emmanuel Macron and US Vice President JD Vance in Paris. (@PMOIndia via PTI Photo) 

4/17Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora, in Paris (PMO via PTI Photo) 

5/17Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed on his arrival in Paris for a two-day visit to France, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (PMO via PTI Photo) (PTI02_10_2025_000475B)

6/17PM Modi in France

7/17*EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image released by PMO on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, is greeted by President of France Emmanuel Macron as he arrives for a reception at Elysee Palace in Paris. (PMO via PTI Photo) (PTI02_11_2025_000006B)

8/17Paris, Feb 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora as he arrives at a hotel, in Paris on Monday. PM Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit on 11th February. (ANI Photo)

9/17Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, is greeted by President of France Emmanuel Macron as he arrives for a reception at Palais de l'Elysee in Paris on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. AP/PTI(AP02_11_2025_000015A)

10/17Paris, Feb 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora as he arrives at a hotel, in Paris on Monday. PM Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit on 11th February. (ANI Photo)

11/17Paris, Feb 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora as he arrives at a hotel, in Paris on Monday. PM Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit on 11th February. (ANI Photo)

12/17Paris, Feb 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora as he arrives at a hotel, in Paris on Monday. PM Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit on 11th February. (ANI Photo)

13/17Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre left, is greeted by President of France Emmanuel Macron as he arrives for a reception at Palais de l'Elysee in Paris on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

14/17Paris, Feb 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora as he arrives at a hotel, in Paris on Monday. PM Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit on 11th February. (ANI Photo)

15/17Paris, Feb 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora as he arrives at a hotel, in Paris on Monday. PM Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit on 11th February. (ANI Photo)

16/17Paris, Feb 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora as he arrives at a hotel, in Paris on Monday. PM Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit on 11th February. (ANI Photo)

17/17Paris, Feb 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a ceremonial welcome on his arrival at Orly Airport, in Paris on Monday. France Minister of the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu also present. (ANI Photo)

