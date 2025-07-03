PM Modi conferred Ghana's national honour, says, ‘testament to deep and long-standing ties’ | See Photos

15 Photos . Updated: 03 Jul 2025, 11:45 AM IST

India and Ghana have upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirming India’s commitment as a key partner in Ghana’s development journey.

1/15Accra (Ghana), Jul 02 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora on his arrival, at Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Wednesday. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo) (DPR PMO )

2/15In this image released by PMO on July 3, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama upon his arrival for a meeting, in Accra, Ghana. (PMO via PTI Photo) (PMO)

3/15Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a ceremonial welcome on his arrival at Kotoka International Airport, for his first-ever bilateral visit to the country, in Accra on Wednesday. PM Modi becomes the first Indian PM to visit Ghana after 30 years. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo) (DPR PMO )

4/15In this image released by PMO on July 3, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama and others during the signing and exchanging of an MoU at a press statement, in Accra. (PMO via PTI Photo) (PMO)

5/15Accra (Ghana), Jul 02 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a child as he receives a warm welcome on his arrival at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, for his first-ever bilateral visit to the country, on Wednesday. PM Modi becomes the first Indian PM to visit Ghana after 30 years. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo) (DPR PMO)

6/15In this image released by PMO on July 3, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama upon his arrival for a meeting, in Accra, Ghana. (PMO via PTI Photo) (PTI07_03_2025_000009B) (PMO)

7/15Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora on his arrival, at Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Wednesday. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo) (DPR PMO )

8/15Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a meeting with the Ghanaian Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, in Accra. (PMO via PTI Photo) (PTI07_03_2025_000036B) (PMO)

9/15In this image released by PMO on July 3, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama with others during a delegation level meeting, in Accra. (PMO via PTI Photo) (PTI07_03_2025_000026B) (PMO)

10/15India's Prime Minister H. E. Narendra Modi inspects the troops after arriving at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana. Wednesday, July 2, 2025. AP/PTI(AP07_02_2025_000429A) (AP)

11/15Accra (Ghana), Jul 02 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects a guard of honour on his arrival at Kotoka International Airport, for his first-ever bilateral visit to the country, in Accra on Wednesday. PM Modi becomes the first Indian PM to visit Ghana after 30 years. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo) (DPR PMO )

12/15In this image posted by Narendra Modi via X on July 3, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred with 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', the country's national honour, by the Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, in Accra. (narendramodi on X via PTI Photo) (PTI07_03_2025_000045B) (@narendramodi)

13/15Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens to a group of young children recite 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' as they receive him on his arrival at Kempinski Hotel, in Accra on Wednesday. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo) (DPR PMO)

14/15India's Prime Minister H. E. Narendra Modi inspects the troops after arriving at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana. Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Reuben Ekow Quansah) (AP)