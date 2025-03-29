Explore
Business News/ Photos / PM Modi's Studio Ghibli images with Trump and Macron leave fans in awe| In Pics

PM Modi's Studio Ghibli images with Trump and Macron leave fans in awe| In Pics

8 Photos . Updated: 29 Mar 2025, 10:36 AM IST Livemint

PM Modi sets the internet abuzz by joining the Studio Ghibli-style artwork trend. On Friday, the Union government released a series of AI-generated images depicting key moments from his tenure in the iconic Japanese animation style.

PM Modi embraces the Studio Ghibli-style artwork trend with a series of AI-generated images showcasing key moments from his tenure.

1/8PM Modi embraces the Studio Ghibli-style artwork trend with a series of AI-generated images showcasing key moments from his tenure. (X)

On Friday, the Union government unveiled Studio Ghibli-style images of PM Modi, captioned- Main character? No. He's the whole storyline.

2/8On Friday, the Union government unveiled Studio Ghibli-style images of PM Modi, captioned- Main character? No. He's the whole storyline. (X)

PM Modi's love for animals, particularly cows, was beautifully reimagined in this Studio Ghibli-style artwork.

3/8PM Modi's love for animals, particularly cows, was beautifully reimagined in this Studio Ghibli-style artwork. (X)

Social media has been flooded with Studio Ghibli-style images after OpenAI launched this native image creation feature on Wednesday. With this, PM Modi becomes an internet sensation again with his Ghibli-style artwork.

4/8Social media has been flooded with Studio Ghibli-style images after OpenAI launched this native image creation feature on Wednesday. With this, PM Modi becomes an internet sensation again with his Ghibli-style artwork. (X)

The artwork reinterprets pivotal moments from Modi's political journey, transforming them into whimsical, pastel-toned frames inspired by the iconic style of legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki's films.

5/8The artwork reinterprets pivotal moments from Modi's political journey, transforming them into whimsical, pastel-toned frames inspired by the iconic style of legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki’s films. (X)

PM Modi's Studio Ghibli-style artwork went viral after the Union government released a series of AI-generated images, including one with U.S. President Donald Trump.

6/8PM Modi's Studio Ghibli-style artwork went viral after the Union government released a series of AI-generated images, including one with U.S. President Donald Trump. (X)

My Gov India posted on X the Ghibli-style AI-generated images of PM Modi with world leaders, reimagining the key moments from his political career.

7/8My Gov India posted on X the Ghibli-style AI-generated images of PM Modi with world leaders, reimagining the key moments from his political career. (X)

PM Modi joins the Studio Ghibli-style artwork bandwagon after the Union government released a series of his AI-generated images on Friday.

8/8PM Modi joins the Studio Ghibli-style artwork bandwagon after the Union government released a series of his AI-generated images on Friday. (X)

