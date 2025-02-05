PM Modi takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 | See pics 10 Photos . Updated: 05 Feb 2025, 09:18 PM IST Livemint Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a holy dip in the Ganga river during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 and offered prayers at Triveni Sangam. He held 'rudraksh' beads in his hand during the bathing ritual. Here are some images. 1/10took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and said he felt ‘blessed to be at the Maha Kumbh’ where he was ‘filled with a spirit of devotion’. (DPR PMO) 2/10Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, in Prayagraj on Wednesday. He held 'rudraksh' beads in his hand during the bathing ritual. (ANI Grab) 3/10PM Narendra Modi was dressed in a deep orange jersey and blue lowers, and offered prayers to the sun and the Ganga amid the chanting of mantras. at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (DPR PMO) 4/10PM Modi's trip lasted around 90 minutes during which there was minimal use of the road. He travelled from Prayagraj airport to a helipad near Sangam in a helicopter and later used motor boat to and fro the confluence of the sacred rivers from Arail Ghat. (PIB) 5/10This trip was much shorter than PM Modi's February 2019 visit to Kumbh. At that time, he washed the feet of several sanitation workers as a mark of appreciation for their work and spent around five hours in the Mela. (PIB) 6/10After the holy dip, PM Modi performed rituals, including an 'aarti' as he got on board a floater, a specially built makeshift platform on the river. (PIB) 7/10While performing the holy rituals, OM Modi was dressed in a black jacket, white pyjamas, a saffron stole and a Himachali cap for the 'aarti' during which he offered milk and flowers to the holy rivers. (PIB) 8/10PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, in Prayagraj on Wednesday. He also offered a 'chunari' at the confluence of the rivers. A priest guided the prime minister in the rituals. (ANI Grab) 9/10PM Narendra Modi takes a boat tour in the Yamuna River with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (ANI Grab) 10/10PM Narendra Modi leaves after taking a holy dip at Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival, in Prayagraj, on Wednesday. (PTI)