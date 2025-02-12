PM Modi-President Macron bonhomie in photos as India-France strengthen friendship 10 Photos . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 11:07 PM IST Livemint After a packed schedule in his 2-day visit to Paris – AI Summit, visiting Mazargues Cemetery, inaugurating India’s new consulate in Marseille – PM Narendra Modi left for the US. 1/10Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrapped up his France visit to leave for the US. But before that he and French President Emmanuel Macron visited to ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor) in Saint-Paul-les-Durance, southern France. (DPR PMO) 2/10After wrapping his two-day visit to France where he co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit alongside Macron with whom he also held bilateral discussions, PM Modi was being seen off by President Macron as the former prepares to depart from Marseille, France. (X/@narendramodi) 3/10During his visit to France, PM Modi and Macron held extensive discussions on strengthening trade, investment, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The two leaders also jointly inaugurated India’s new consulate in Marseille. (DPR PMO) 4/10PM Narendra Modi being seen off by French President Emmanuel Macron as the former prepares to depart from France's Marseille. PM Modi after wrapping up his visit to France, highlighted the productive engagements across key sectors, including artificial intelligence, trade, energy, and cultural collaboration. (X/@narendramodi) 5/10PM Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron during the joint inauguration of India's new consulate in France's Marseille. Earlier, PM Modi and President Macron jointly inaugurated India’s new consulate in France’s Marseille city. (PMO) 6/10PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Mazargues Cemetery to pay their last respects to the fallen heroes, in France's Marseille on Wednesday, who made sacrifices fighting in the two World Wars. (PMO) 7/10Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron during the AI Action Summit, in France's Paris. PM Modi co-chaired the Paris AI Action Summit with President Emmanuel Macron for the first leg of his two-nation tour. (PMO) 8/10Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering during the AI Action Summit, in France's Paris. PM Modi described the event as more than just a business event, and added it's convergence of the brightest minds from India and France, where innovation, collaboration, and elevation are driving progress with purpose. (PMO) 9/10After reaching Paris, PM Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora on Monday. (PTI) 10/10Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed on his arrival in Paris for a two-day visit to France on Monday. (PMO)