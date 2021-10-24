OPEN APP

From dense forests in Arunachal Pradesh to icy heights of Himalayas: PM Narendra Modi lauds ITBP on its raising day

Updated: 24 Oct 2021, 10:44 AM IST
  • Apart from guarding the border; the ITBP is also deployed for Anti Naxal operations and other internal security duties.
The ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression and it has a strength of about 90,000 personnel with 60 battalions on the ground.
The force has left no stone unturned to guard the border, faced with challenges of weather, low temperatures and oxygen levels and a difficult terrain
The ITBP is the designated force to guard the 3,488-km-long Sino-India Line of Actual Control (LAC) that runs from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh in the northeastern flank of the country.
From dense forests in Arunachal Pradesh to the icy heights of the Himalayas, our  Himveers have answered the nation’s call with utmost dedication. Their humanitarian work during times of disasters is noteworthy. Greetings to all ITBP personnel on their Raising Day, said PM Modi
