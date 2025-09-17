PM Narendra Modi's 75th birthday celebration in photos

India's Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi is celebrating his 75th birthday today. He was born on 17 September 1950 in Vadnagar, a small town in North Gujarat's Mehsana district.
In observance of PM Modi's 75th birthday, Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated with laser lights on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.
Indians widely celebrated PM Modi's birthday. On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, students and teachers of the Manav Mandir school in Mumbai wore masks resembling his face and cut cakes.
A man in Srinagar was seen kissing a garlanded cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lal Chowk on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, on the occasion of his 75th birthday.
People in Maharashtra's Pune also celebrated PM Modi's 75th birthday by enjoying a drone light show, which was specially organised by the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol.
People in Pune clicked pictures during Maharashtra's first drone light show, which Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol organised as part of celebrations on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.
Sand artist Ajay Rawat made a sand sculpture on September 17, 2025, in the desert in Ajmer's Pushkar town to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.
Another light show was organised in Mumbai's Trident Hotel and Air India buildings to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy 75th birthday.