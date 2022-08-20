Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuts in India at 3.25 crore: A look at all-new super car 7 Photos . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 01:19 PM IST Livemint Porsche launched the new 992 generation 911 GT3 RS sports car at an ex-showroom price of ₹3.25 crore. 1/7Porsche 911 GT3 RS takes inspiration from the Le Mans class-winning 911 RSR and 911 GTR 3. 2/7Porsche 911 GT3 RS features a massive swan-neck-supported rear wing consisting of a fixed main wing and an upper adjustable wing 3/7Porsche 911 GT3 RS is said to be the most extreme and track-focused 911 model ever made. It comes with motorsports-inspired active aerodynamics along with a radically designed cooling system. 4/7Porsche 911 GT3 RS rear-wings are inspired from Formula 1's drag reduction system, also known as DRS. There is a DRS switch on the steering wheel to change the settings of the spoiler to produce downforce almost double the previous 911 GT3 RS and thrice the 992-gen 911 GT3. 5/7Porsche 911 GT3 RS is powered by 4-litre aspirated petrol engine. It is claimed to generate 518 bhp. Porsche has also increased the total power output to 525 PS. 6/7Porsche 911 GT3 RS comes with a 7-speed PDK automatic gearbox. The all-new super car is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 100 in 3.2 seconds. 7/7Porsche 911 GT3 RS’s Clubsport package includes a steel rollover bar, a hand-held fire extinguisher and sixpoint seat belts for the driver. The Weissach package, on the other hand has a carbon-weave finish for the front lid, roof, parts of the rear wing and the upper shell of the exterior mirrors. Both are available at no extra cost.