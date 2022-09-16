Project Cheetah : How India is preparing to welcome world’s fastest land animal 9 Photos . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 10:59 AM IST Livemint Stage is all set to bring the first batch of cheet... moreStage is all set to bring the first batch of cheetahs to India from Namibia. Being officially extinct in 1952, cheetahs will be released into the Kuno National Park by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh on 17 September 1/9A total of eight cheetahs will be flown from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on the occasion of PM's birthday on Saturday. They will be released in MP's forest under the Project Cheetah, which the PMO states to be the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project. (ANI) 2/9The first batch of eight cheetahs will be brought to India through a special aeroplane with a picture of tiger. Cheetahs will help in the restoration of open forest and grassland ecosystems in India. (Twitter/India in Namibia) 3/9Established in 1981, the Kuno National Park is spread around 344.686 square kilometre of area. It's large green forest cover is spread across Sheopur and Morena districts of Madhya Pradesh, (HT) 4/9The project is being coordinated by Laurie Marker, executive director of Cheetah Conservation Fund. Cheetah Conservation Fund has been playing a key role in the translocation of cheetahs in other regions of Namibia and in South Africa. 5/9Chief of Cheetah Project, SP Yadav informed that cheetahs will be brought in wooden crates to India. They are scheduled to leave Namibia around 5 pm on Friday and reach India at 6 am on Saturday. If everything goes as per plan, they will reach Kuno National park by 7.30 am. (ANI/Twitter) 6/9Namibia's Cheetah Conservation Fund began its research on translocation of cheetahs in the early 1990s. The organisation has translocated over 100 Namibian cheetahs to help support populations in other regions of Namibia and in South Africa. Recently CCF team have sent four cheetahs to Mozambique to reintroduce the species to neighbouring parts of southern Africa. (AP) 7/9Out of the eight cheetahs, five females and three males are prepared for translocation to India. These cheetahs will be brought empty stomached and will be accompanied by animal experts all through their journey to Kuno national park. They are scheduled to stay in quarantine for a month in India. The government will translocate more cheetahs in future. (AP) 8/9The Cheetah Reintroduction Project is taking place with the support of Indian Oil Corporation in collaboration with National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). Indian Oil will support the project with ₹50.22 crore, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility project (AP) 9/9Officials associated with the project informed that geolocation of each cheetah will be tracked constantly monitored. Each Cheetah will also be given a dedicated monitoring team which will monitor it with the help of satellite radio collars that are put on each of the animal. (AP)