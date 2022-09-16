Project Cheetah : How India is preparing to welcome world’s fastest land animal

9 Photos . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 10:59 AM IST

Share Via

Stage is all set to bring the first batch of cheet... moreStage is all set to bring the first batch of cheetahs to India from Namibia. Being officially extinct in 1952, cheetahs will be released into the Kuno National Park by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh on 17 September