Pune bridge collapse: 4 killed, 51 injured after structure crumbles over Indrayani river

6 Photos . Updated: 16 Jun 2025, 10:36 AM IST

Share Via

The 32-year-old iron footbridge over the Indrayani River collapsed on Sunday afternoon in Pune’s Maval tehsil.

1/6Crowds gather at the scene where a bridge collapsed over the Indrayani River near Kundamala village, under the jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Station, sparking concerns that 10 to 15 individuals may be trapped. According to reports, five to six people have already been rescued. (Deepak Salvi )

2/6Rescue teams operate at the site of a bridge collapse near Pune on Sunday. The 32-year-old iron footbridge over the Indrayani River had reportedly been marked as unsafe before the incident. (HT_PRINT)

3/6Rescue personnel respond at the site of the collapsed bridge over the Indrayani River near Kundamala village in Pune on June 15, 2025. The collapse occurred at 3:15 p.m., with authorities receiving the alert at 3:30 p.m. the same day. (AFP)

4/6Rescue operations are in progress after an iron bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed in Pune district, Maharashtra. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Pune’s Maval tehsil, reportedly due to overcrowding by tourists who disregarded a warning sign at the location. (HT_PRINT)

5/6Crowds gather at the site where a 32-year-old bridge collapsed over the Indrayani River in Pune, western India, resulting in four fatalities. The victims have been identified as Chandrakant Salve, Rohit Mane, and Vihaan Mane, while the identity of the fourth deceased remains unknown. (via REUTERS)