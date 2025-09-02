Punjab Floods: Villages remain marooned as relief trickles in amid monsoon fury — these pics narrate the misery

14 Photos . Updated: 02 Sep 2025, 08:52 PM IST

Punjab faces severe flooding after receiving 253.7 mm of rainfall in August, marking a 25-year record. Relief efforts are underway in Kapurthala, with Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann meeting affected residents and distributing aid.

1/14A convoy of tractor-trailers carrying relief materials is lined up in Kapurthala, one of Punjab's worst flood-affected districts. (HT_PRINT)

2/14Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria reviews the damage caused by the Sutlej river that is overflowing due to heavy rain in the region on Tuesday. (HT_PRINT)

3/14Flood-ravaged Punjab received 253.7 mm of rain in August, making it the wettest month in 25 years, according to the data shared by the India Meteorological Department. (HT_PRINT)

4/14Punjab AAP Women’s Wing president Amandeep Kaur Arora distributes relief materials to the families of flood-affected villages in Ferozepur. (HT_PRINT)

5/14Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann meets flood-affected people in Ferozepur, Punjab. (@AAPPunjab)

6/14Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with flood-affected people in Ferozepur, Punjab. (@AAPPunjab)

7/14Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, during a visit to the flood-hit Ferozepur in Punjab. (@AAPPunjab)

8/14People make their way through a submerged area after heavy rainfall, in Jalandhar, Punjab, on September 1 (PTI)

9/14A train passes above a flooded underpass after heavy rainfall, in Jalandhar, Punjab, on September 1. (PTI)

10/14AAP in-charge of Punjab Manish Sisodia during a visit to the flood-hit Sultanpuri Lodhi area. (@AamAadmiParty)

11/14Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann meets flood-affected people in Ferozepur on September 2. (@AAPPunjab)

12/14Villagers travel by boat to reach their homes cut off by floodwaters following heavy rains in Kapurthala district of Punjab on Tuesday, (AP)

13/14Villagers wait for aid after floodwaters cut off their homes following heavy rains in Kapurthala, Punjab, on Tuesday, September 2 (AP)