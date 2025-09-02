Explore
Business News/ Photos / Punjab Floods: Villages remain marooned as relief trickles in amid monsoon fury — these pics narrate the misery

Punjab Floods: Villages remain marooned as relief trickles in amid monsoon fury — these pics narrate the misery

14 Photos . Updated: 02 Sep 2025, 08:52 PM IST Livemint

Punjab faces severe flooding after receiving 253.7 mm of rainfall in August, marking a 25-year record. Relief efforts are underway in Kapurthala, with Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann meeting affected residents and distributing aid.

A convoy of tractor-trailers carrying relief materials is lined up in Kapurthala, one of Punjab's worst flood-affected districts. (HT_PRINT)

1/14A convoy of tractor-trailers carrying relief materials is lined up in Kapurthala, one of Punjab's worst flood-affected districts. (HT_PRINT)

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria reviews the damage caused by the Sutlej river that is overflowing due to heavy rain in the region on Tuesday. (HT_PRINT)

2/14Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria reviews the damage caused by the Sutlej river that is overflowing due to heavy rain in the region on Tuesday. (HT_PRINT)

Flood-ravaged Punjab received 253.7 mm of rain in August, making it the wettest month in 25 years, according to the data shared by the India Meteorological Department. (HT_PRINT)

3/14Flood-ravaged Punjab received 253.7 mm of rain in August, making it the wettest month in 25 years, according to the data shared by the India Meteorological Department. (HT_PRINT)

Punjab AAP Women’s Wing president Amandeep Kaur Arora distributes relief materials to the families of flood-affected villages in Ferozepur. (HT_PRINT)

4/14Punjab AAP Women’s Wing president Amandeep Kaur Arora distributes relief materials to the families of flood-affected villages in Ferozepur. (HT_PRINT)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann meets flood-affected people in Ferozepur, Punjab. (@AAPPunjab)

5/14Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann meets flood-affected people in Ferozepur, Punjab. (@AAPPunjab)

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with flood-affected people in Ferozepur, Punjab. (@AAPPunjab)

6/14Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with flood-affected people in Ferozepur, Punjab. (@AAPPunjab)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, during a visit to the flood-hit Ferozepur in Punjab. (@AAPPunjab)

7/14Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, during a visit to the flood-hit Ferozepur in Punjab. (@AAPPunjab)

People make their way through a submerged area after heavy rainfall, in Jalandhar, Punjab, on September 1 (PTI)

8/14People make their way through a submerged area after heavy rainfall, in Jalandhar, Punjab, on September 1 (PTI)

A train passes above a flooded underpass after heavy rainfall, in Jalandhar, Punjab, on September 1. (PTI)

9/14A train passes above a flooded underpass after heavy rainfall, in Jalandhar, Punjab, on September 1. (PTI)

AAP in-charge of Punjab Manish Sisodia during a visit to the flood-hit Sultanpuri Lodhi area. (@AamAadmiParty)

10/14AAP in-charge of Punjab Manish Sisodia during a visit to the flood-hit Sultanpuri Lodhi area. (@AamAadmiParty)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann meets flood-affected people in Ferozepur on September 2. (@AAPPunjab)

11/14Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann meets flood-affected people in Ferozepur on September 2. (@AAPPunjab)

Villagers travel by boat to reach their homes cut off by floodwaters following heavy rains in Kapurthala district of Punjab on Tuesday, (AP)

12/14Villagers travel by boat to reach their homes cut off by floodwaters following heavy rains in Kapurthala district of Punjab on Tuesday, (AP)

Villagers wait for aid after floodwaters cut off their homes following heavy rains in Kapurthala, Punjab, on Tuesday, September 2 (AP)

13/14Villagers wait for aid after floodwaters cut off their homes following heavy rains in Kapurthala, Punjab, on Tuesday, September 2 (AP)

A resident speaks on his mobile phone after his area was cut off by floodwaters following heavy rains in Kapurthala, Punjab, (AP)

14/14A resident speaks on his mobile phone after his area was cut off by floodwaters following heavy rains in Kapurthala, Punjab, (AP)

