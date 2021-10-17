Rain fury in Kerala: Landslide, floods cause major havoc in the state. See pics 6 Photos . Updated: 17 Oct 2021, 10:01 AM IST Livemint Among the dams under the Kerala State Electricity Board, a red alert has been issued for Kaki in Pathanamthitta district, Sholayar in Thrissur district, Kundala and Kallarkutty in Idukki district 1/6Flood water gushes through low-lying areas triggered by heavy incessant rains at Ranni, in Pathanamthitta. (ANI) 2/6Red alert is issued in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur districts. Whereas, Orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alapuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the southern state. (ANI) 3/6Three districts in Kerala — Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki — were worst affected due to the torrential rains. (ANI) 4/6Locals move through waterlogged streets as floodwater gushes through low-lying areas triggered by heavy incessant rains at Ranni, in Pathanamthitta (ANI ) 5/6The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Saturday sought assistance from the Indian Navy for airlifting of families trapped in rainwater at the Koottickal Village of Kottayam district of Kerala, as per sources from Southern Naval Command. (ANI ) 6/6A car stucked in mud waters is pictured after flash floods caused by heavy rains at Thodupuzha in India's Kerala state (AFP)