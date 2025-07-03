Rains, floods and cloudbursts! 15 photos capture monsoon havoc from Himachal to Rajasthan

15 Photos . Updated: 03 Jul 2025, 10:53 PM IST

Active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over many parts of northwest, central and east India during the next 6-7 days, the weather office said.

1/15Torrential rains, flash floods, and landslides continue to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh, claiming at least 63 lives in the state since the start of monsoon on June 20, according to the latest official data. 40 others are reportedly missing. (PTI)

2/15The IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh, with the Beas River in Mandi witnessing ‘severe’ flooding. (PTI)

3/15It has forecasted very heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on July 5 and 7, with a likeness of flash floods. (PTI)

4/15For Uttarakhand, the IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall between July 2 and July 8. (Princess Illvita)

6/15The Met department warned of flash floods in some districts of Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura. (HT_PRINT)

7/15In its latest weather prediction, IMD said that isolated places in east Rajasthan and ghat areas of Maharashtra are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall. (PTI)

8/15The weather agency said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the western region, such as Konkan and Goa, Ghat areas of Maharashtra, and the Gujarat region, and heavy rainfall over Saurashtra and Kutch during the next seven days. (PTI)

9/15The IMD has issued orange warnings to some of the districts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. (Hindustan Times)

10/15It forecasted isolated heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Jharkhand from 2 to 6 July. (Hindustan Times)

11/15IMD predicted isolated places in east Rajasthan are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall. This is a picture from the flooded premises of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. (ANI)

12/15Commuters in Bhopal wade through a waterlogged road after rainfall. (PTI)

13/15The weather agency said South Peninsular India would also likely witness isolated heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Mahe, Karnataka from 2 to 8 July, with very heavy rainfall over Kerala and Karnataka on 2 July. (ANI Video Grab)

14/15People make their way through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall in Mathura. (ANI)