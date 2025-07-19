Explore
Business News/ Photos / Rains submerge cities in Rajasthan, roads waterlogged, traffic hit | See pics

Rains submerge cities in Rajasthan, roads waterlogged, traffic hit | See pics

7 Photos . Updated: 19 Jul 2025, 09:05 PM IST Livemint

Amid heavy rains in Rajasthan for the last couple of days, several cities were inundated and lakhs of acres of land were submerged. Also, waterlogging have slowed the pace of the cities. Here are seven images showing the condition of state.

A flooded residential area after heavy monsoon rainfall, in Pushkar, Rajasthan, Friday, July 18, 2025.  (PTI)

1/7A flooded residential area after heavy monsoon rainfall, in Pushkar, Rajasthan, Friday, July 18, 2025.  (PTI)

People gather near the Pushkar Lake after a rise in the water level following heavy monsoon rainfall in Pushkar, in India's state of Rajasthan, on July 18, 2025.  (AFP)

2/7People gather near the Pushkar Lake after a rise in the water level following heavy monsoon rainfall in Pushkar, in India's state of Rajasthan, on July 18, 2025.  (AFP)

An aerial view shows buildings partially submerged in floodwaters after heavy monsoon rains in Pushkar on July 19, 2025.  (AFP)

3/7An aerial view shows buildings partially submerged in floodwaters after heavy monsoon rains in Pushkar on July 19, 2025.  (AFP)

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road in Bikaner after heavy rainfall on Friday. (PTI)

4/7Commuters wade through a waterlogged road in Bikaner after heavy rainfall on Friday. (PTI)

People stand at a waterlogged area after heavy rainfall, in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Friday, July 18, 2025.  (PTI)

5/7People stand at a waterlogged area after heavy rainfall, in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Friday, July 18, 2025.  (PTI)

Ghats submerged in the swollen Pushkar Lake on a cloudy morning, in Pushkar, Rajasthan, Friday, July 18, 2025.  (PTI)

6/7Ghats submerged in the swollen Pushkar Lake on a cloudy morning, in Pushkar, Rajasthan, Friday, July 18, 2025.  (PTI)

An aerial view of a waterlogged area after heavy rainfall, in Bikaner, Rajasthan. (PTI)

7/7An aerial view of a waterlogged area after heavy rainfall, in Bikaner, Rajasthan. (PTI)

