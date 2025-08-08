Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 08 2025 15:59:38
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,858.70 -3.41%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 633.30 -2.19%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,367.95 -1.65%
  1. Icici Bank share price
  2. 1,436.45 -0.25%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 284.90 -0.26%
Business News/ Photos / Raksha Bandhan 2025: Running late for Rakhi prep? Here are some last-minute ideas!

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Running late for Rakhi prep? Here are some last-minute ideas!

10 Photos . Updated: 08 Aug 2025, 10:50 PM IST Livemint

Running late for Rakhi preparations? Discover quick and special last-minute ideas to make your celebration memorable

This Rakhi, go beyond the ordinary — gift a timeless ring that celebrates your bond in style. A symbol of love, protection, and lasting memories.

1/10This Rakhi, go beyond the ordinary — gift a timeless ring that celebrates your bond in style. A symbol of love, protection, and lasting memories.

Fuel your sibling’s imagination with the perfect Rakhi surprise — a set of Hot Wheels that never go out of style. Because some bonds are meant to race ahead together

2/10Fuel your sibling’s imagination with the perfect Rakhi surprise — a set of Hot Wheels that never go out of style. Because some bonds are meant to race ahead together

Celebrate your sister’s grace with the timeless charm of glass bangles this Rakhi. A colourful tradition that jingles with love and memories

3/10Celebrate your sister’s grace with the timeless charm of glass bangles this Rakhi. A colourful tradition that jingles with love and memories

Pamper your sibling with the glow they deserve — a skincare set that speaks care beyond words. This Rakhi, gift the love that shows up on their skin

4/10Pamper your sibling with the glow they deserve — a skincare set that speaks care beyond words. This Rakhi, gift the love that shows up on their skin

Step up your Rakhi gifting game with handcrafted juttis full of flair and tradition. Because the best bonds deserve style with soul.

5/10Step up your Rakhi gifting game with handcrafted juttis full of flair and tradition. Because the best bonds deserve style with soul.

Wrap your sibling in comfort with a coffee mug that brings smiles with every sip. This Rakhi, gift a little joy for their everyday moments

6/10Wrap your sibling in comfort with a coffee mug that brings smiles with every sip. This Rakhi, gift a little joy for their everyday moments

Add a sparkle to your sister’s Rakhi with earrings that shine as bright as your bond. A little shimmer, a lot of love — the perfect festive touch.

7/10Add a sparkle to your sister’s Rakhi with earrings that shine as bright as your bond. A little shimmer, a lot of love — the perfect festive touch.

Say it with petals this Rakhi — a bouquet that blossoms with love and warmth. A fragrant reminder of the bond that keeps blooming.

8/10Say it with petals this Rakhi — a bouquet that blossoms with love and warmth. A fragrant reminder of the bond that keeps blooming.

Make your Rakhi gift unforgettable with a curated box full of love and surprises. Because nothing says ‘I care’ like a box bursting with thoughtfulness.

9/10Make your Rakhi gift unforgettable with a curated box full of love and surprises. Because nothing says ‘I care’ like a box bursting with thoughtfulness.

Mark every moment with a watch that symbolises timeless love and connection. This Rakhi, gift a token that’s always by their side — just like you.

10/10Mark every moment with a watch that symbolises timeless love and connection. This Rakhi, gift a token that’s always by their side — just like you.

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue