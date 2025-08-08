Raksha Bandhan 2025: Running late for Rakhi prep? Here are some last-minute ideas!

10 Photos . Updated: 08 Aug 2025, 10:50 PM IST

Share Via

Running late for Rakhi preparations? Discover quick and special last-minute ideas to make your celebration memorable

1/10This Rakhi, go beyond the ordinary — gift a timeless ring that celebrates your bond in style. A symbol of love, protection, and lasting memories.

2/10Fuel your sibling’s imagination with the perfect Rakhi surprise — a set of Hot Wheels that never go out of style. Because some bonds are meant to race ahead together

3/10Celebrate your sister’s grace with the timeless charm of glass bangles this Rakhi. A colourful tradition that jingles with love and memories

4/10Pamper your sibling with the glow they deserve — a skincare set that speaks care beyond words. This Rakhi, gift the love that shows up on their skin

5/10Step up your Rakhi gifting game with handcrafted juttis full of flair and tradition. Because the best bonds deserve style with soul.

6/10Wrap your sibling in comfort with a coffee mug that brings smiles with every sip. This Rakhi, gift a little joy for their everyday moments

7/10Add a sparkle to your sister’s Rakhi with earrings that shine as bright as your bond. A little shimmer, a lot of love — the perfect festive touch.

8/10Say it with petals this Rakhi — a bouquet that blossoms with love and warmth. A fragrant reminder of the bond that keeps blooming.

9/10Make your Rakhi gift unforgettable with a curated box full of love and surprises. Because nothing says ‘I care’ like a box bursting with thoughtfulness.