Business News/ Photos / Raksha Bandhan special: 10 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate brothers and sisters| In Pics

Raksha Bandhan special: 10 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate brothers and sisters| In Pics

10 Photos . Updated: 08 Aug 2025, 10:51 AM IST Moushumi Mahanta

Bollywood films have beautifully captured the affectionate and multifaceted bond between siblings. Here are some must-watch films to celebrate Raksha Bandhan that resonate deeply with brothers and sisters.

Fiza is a powerful story of a sister determined to track down her brother after he becomes involved with a terrorist group. (Pinterest )

1/10Fiza is a powerful story of a sister determined to track down her brother after he becomes involved with a terrorist group. (Pinterest )

Dil Dhadakne Do, a family drama, portrays the bond between siblings who choose each other over their parents' authority.  (Pinterest )

2/10Dil Dhadakne Do, a family drama, portrays the bond between siblings who choose each other over their parents' authority.  (Pinterest )

The film Hare Rama Hare Krishna follows a brother’s relentless quest to save his sister, who falls into the dark world of drug addiction. (Pinterest )

3/10The film Hare Rama Hare Krishna follows a brother’s relentless quest to save his sister, who falls into the dark world of drug addiction. (Pinterest )

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham centres on the relationship and conflicts between two step-brothers.  (X)

4/10Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham centres on the relationship and conflicts between two step-brothers.  (X)

Satte Pe Satta, one of Bollywood's most memorable films, portrays the unwavering support shared by seven brothers throughout life’s ups and downs. (Pinterest )

5/10Satte Pe Satta, one of Bollywood's most memorable films, portrays the unwavering support shared by seven brothers throughout life’s ups and downs. (Pinterest )

The film My Brother Nikhil delves into a sister’s unwavering support for her brother as he struggles with HIV AIDS. (Pinterest )

6/10The film My Brother Nikhil delves into a sister’s unwavering support for her brother as he struggles with HIV AIDS. (Pinterest )

Sarbjit is the real-life story of a sister’s tireless struggle to free her brother from a Pakistani jail. (Pinterest )

7/10Sarbjit is the real-life story of a sister’s tireless struggle to free her brother from a Pakistani jail. (Pinterest )

Iqbal tells the story of a deaf-and-mute boy whose sister supports him in chasing his dream of becoming a cricketer. (IMDb )

8/10Iqbal tells the story of a deaf-and-mute boy whose sister supports him in chasing his dream of becoming a cricketer. (IMDb )

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na beautifully captures the intricate and heartfelt relationship between a brother and sister. (Pinterest )

9/10Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na beautifully captures the intricate and heartfelt relationship between a brother and sister. (Pinterest )

Bandhan is a touching tale of a brother who silently faces humiliation from his sister's in-laws for the sake of her happiness. (Pinterest )

10/10Bandhan is a touching tale of a brother who silently faces humiliation from his sister's in-laws for the sake of her happiness. (Pinterest )

