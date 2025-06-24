Rath Yatra 2025: Preparation for the chariot festival of Lord Jagannatha in full swing

7 Photos . Updated: 24 Jun 2025, 01:37 PM IST

Share Via

Preparations are in full swing for the highly anticipated annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival or Shree Gundicha Yatra, set to begin on June 27.

1/7Preparations are in full swing for the highly anticipated Jagannath Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival or Shree Gundicha Yatra. Workers are busy getting everything ready ahead of the auspicious procession set to begin on June 27. (HT )

2/7Preparations for the Shree Jagannath Rath Yatra are in progress in Puri. As per the Hindu calendar, the grand annual event takes place on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashada. (Prahalad Mahato)

3/7Artisans are seen building the chariots for Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra in preparation for the annual Rath Yatra festival, set to take place on June 27 in Puri, Odisha. (PTI)

4/7An artisan is seen carving wooden miniature chariots in preparation for the upcoming Jagannath Rath Yatra, in Kolkata. (saikat paul)

5/7Artisans are seen colouring structures of the grand chariots for Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra ahead of the annual Rath Yatra festival. (PTI)

6/7Devotees gather for the Mameru Darshan of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and their sister Subhadra, who are adorned in new clothes and jewellery gifted by their maternal uncle, as part of the preparations for the 148th annual Rath Yatra procession in Ahmedabad. (PTI)