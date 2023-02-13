Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca Cola edition: Quick look 7 Photos . Updated: 13 Feb 2023, 05:04 PM IST Neha Saini Realme recently launched the Coca-Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro in India. The handset comes with a special Coca-Cola themed design and UI customisations. Here’s a look at the phone 1/7Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition is priced at ₹20,999. It packs 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. 2/7The phone has a dual-tone colour design with iconic red and black on the back. 3/7The handset features a matte imitation metal design on the back which is resistant to scratches and fingerprints. 4/7Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca Cola edition comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. 5/7It has a 6.72-inch full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. 6/7Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition is priced at ₹20,999. It packs 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. 7/7Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola special edition houses a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 108MP Samsung HM6 primary sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor.