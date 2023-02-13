Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca Cola edition: Quick look

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca Cola edition: Quick look

7 Photos . Updated: 13 Feb 2023, 05:04 PM IST Neha Saini

  • Realme recently launched the Coca-Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro in India. The handset comes with a special Coca-Cola themed design and UI customisations. Here’s a look at the phone

1/7Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition is priced at 20,999. It packs 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.
2/7The phone has a dual-tone colour design with iconic red and black on the back. 
3/7The handset features a matte imitation metal design on the back which is resistant to scratches and fingerprints.
4/7Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca Cola edition comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor.
5/7It has a 6.72-inch full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
7/7Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola special edition houses a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 108MP Samsung HM6 primary sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor.